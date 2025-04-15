UST Further Strengthens Bengaluru Presence with a New 300-Seater Office

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has further strengthened its India presence by inaugurating a fourth office facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new office that has over 300 seats is in the MSR North Tower near Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara, in North Bengaluru. This office complements UST's facilities across Prestige Shantiniketan, ITPB, and Helios Business Park in Bengaluru, and will help employees from the northern part of the city.

The new Bengaluru office space was inaugurated by Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head of Development Center Operations at UST in the presence of Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head - Bengaluru; Lakshman Muthayya, General Manager, Hi-Tech Vertical; George Jose, VP Delivery Leadership; Sarath Raj, Head of HR BSE; Tinu Cherian Abraham, Director and Head - Global PR & Media Relations; and other senior leaders and associates at UST.

On this occasion, Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head, Bengaluru, said, "The inauguration of the new facility marks a significant milestone for Bengaluru's contribution to UST's continued growth in India. With satellite offices across key tech hubs in the city, we aim to provide our employees with convenient workspaces closer to their homes, reducing commute fatigue and enabling them to focus more on innovation and productivity. This expansion reinforces our dedication to fostering a dynamic and employee-centric work environment while continuing to deliver high-value solutions for our customers."

The new facility, located at Bengaluru's Northern Tech hub, features a creche and a cafe to enhance employee convenience. Additionally, its proximity within 100 meters of major transportation hubs ensures seamless connectivity for commuters.

UST commenced its operations in Bengaluru in 2012, and currently, the city stands as UST's second-largest global delivery center, accommodating over 6,500 employees delivering innovative solutions across semiconductor, healthcare, technology, logistics, hi-tech, retail, and BFSI.

UST continues to expand its footprint across India, solidifying its position as a global leader in digital transformation and technology services. In March 2025, UST inaugurated a 1,000-seater office in Pune with plans to create 6,000 jobs in the next 5 years in the city. Last year, UST opened a second office in Bengaluru along with a Design Experience Centre. The company also laid the foundation for its second-owned campus in Kochi, Kerala, with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years in Kochi, demonstrating its commitment to growth and investment in the region. In 2023, UST inaugurated a state-of-the-art office at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad, dedicated to innovative research and development in emerging technologies.

The California, US-headquartered firm, UST founded in 1999 with its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has significantly expanded its footprint across the country, with offices in key locations including Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Hosur and employs over 20,000 people in India.

