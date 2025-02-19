UST Named Again a Top Employer by TEI, Achieving Enterprise Certification for Its Global Commitment to Workplace Excellence

BusinessWire India

Aliso Viejo (California) [US]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been awarded the Top Employers Institute's (TEI) prestigious Enterprise Certification in the large enterprise category in addition to receiving 2025 Regional Certification (Blue Seal) for North America and APAC as well as being recognized with TEI's Red Seal in a total of 10 countries. UST has been re-certified as a 2025 Top Employer in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, Australia, the Philippines, and Spain.

The TEI Enterprise Certification is a testament to UST's continuous efforts to invest in its employees, and foster a culture of innovation, inclusion, and excellence. This certification is only issued to organizations with 10 or more red seals, provided that the number of employees in the participating countries collectively represents more than ninety-five percent of the company's total number of employees. With these prestigious certifications, UST ranks among a distinguished group of prominent global companies who have achieved excellence in employee conditions, people policies, and programs.

These recent awards from TEI underscore UST's commitment to fostering a positive workplace environment at all its offices worldwide. UST has been repeatedly certified as a TEI top employer, also winning recognition in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Certification as a Top Employer showcases UST's dedication to a better world of work, demonstrated through excellent HR policies and people practices. The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation in and results of their HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing, and more.

"Employee engagement is central to our identity at UST, and we remain committed to doing all we can to foster an open workplace culture that accelerates personal and career growth. TEI's rigorous criteria help us to stay focused on meeting the emerging needs of our employees as we create boundless impact and transform lives through digital transformation," said Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, UST.

"Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amidst constant change--through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes--it is inspiring to see people and organizations rise to the challenge. This year, the Top Employers Certification Program highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and wellbeing, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025," said David Plink, Chief Executive Officer, Top Employers Institute.

