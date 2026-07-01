BusinessWire India

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Aliso Viejo (California) [US] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere. UST is one of just six software companies worldwide to be recognized by Ethisphere in 2026 and is the only privately held software company on the exclusive elite list, a reflection of the company's deeply held commitment to ethical practices.

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This recognition honors organizations that exemplify ethical business conduct by implementing comprehensive programs which generate positive outcomes for employees, communities, and stakeholders while also fostering sustainable, long-term business growth. UST was commended by Ethisphere for demonstrating that it has policies in place to foster a strong culture of ethics based on integrity, ethical governance, and responsible business practices.

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UST's inclusion on this elite list underscores the company's commitment to integrating ethics and integrity into every aspect of its business practices. By prioritizing trust, transparency, and accountability, UST ensures that all its solutions deliver measurable value and meaningful impact for clients, employees, and stakeholders.

To compile its rankings, Ethisphere engages in a rigorous assessment of all applicants based on its Ethisphere Ethics Quotient®. Applicants are evaluated using more than 240 data points across a number of categories including culture, ESG, compliance, and governance. This data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere's panel of experts. In 2026, 138 companies from 17 countries were recognized by Ethisphere.

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"We are honored to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies as this distinction speaks to the strength of UST's people, culture, and values. This recognition underscores the effectiveness of our efforts to empower employees to responsibly bridge technology and AI innovation while driving real outcomes for our clients. Trust, transparency, and accountability are foundational to our work, and we remain dedicated to setting the benchmark for excellence in ethical governance as we create lasting value for our employees, clients, stakeholders, and communities worldwide," said Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, UST.

"This recognition from Ethisphere highlights UST's strong commitment to governance, ethics, and integrity as core drivers of sustainable growth, going well beyond compliance to embed these principles across all aspects of our business. Notably, UST has voluntarily benchmarked itself against global public companies and stands as the only private software company worldwide to receive this honor, reflecting the strength of our governance framework and ethical standards. Trust remains central to everything we do--from client delivery to leadership decisions--and this achievement is a testament to every UST employee who consistently demonstrates accountability, integrity, and continuous improvement," said Ramanathan Raghunathan, Vice President & Global Head of Governance, Risk, and Compliance, UST.

"Congratulations to UST for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. UST's recognition as the only private software company among this year's honorees highlights the strength of its commitment to ethics, compliance, and governance as drivers of long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair, Ethisphere.

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