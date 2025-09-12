UST Recognized for the Fifth Consecutive Year by the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, Receiving Eleven Awards Including Nine Gold in 2025

Across all categories UST received eight gold, one silver, and two bronze awards, solidifying its reputation as a technology sector leader in human capital management

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India & Aliso Viejo, CA, United States – Business Wire India

UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards, earning a total of 11 awards — eight gold, one silver, and two bronze. This is the best ever performance by UST, building on impressive showings from 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021.

This year, UST was awarded Gold in the following categories: Best Corporate Culture Transformation, Best Leadership Development, Best Certification Program (two categories), Best Competencies and Skill Development Program, Best Program to Improve Individual Development Planning, Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning, and Best Use of Blended Learning. UST has now received gold in the Best Corporate Culture Transformation for three consecutive years, underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering an employee-centric culture through an emphasis on Servant Leadership principles and its core values of humility, humanity, and integrity. All submissions were judged by independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on a number of critical factors, including alignment to business need and environment, program design and functionality, adoption and creativity, and overall effectiveness.

UST’s success in such a wide range of categories can be attributed to its focus on career development and its unique Servant Leadership approach, which prioritizes participative leadership as well as employee growth and upskilling as part of the company’s comprehensive talent strategy. By consistently delivering value to clients through this approach, UST demonstrates that investing in employees is an effective growth and client retention strategy.

“These awards highlight the strength of our people-first culture. By embedding servant leadership in every aspect of our approach and creating opportunities for employees to grow through certifications, adaptive learning, and future-ready skills, we ensure UST is not only a great place to work but also a trusted partner for our clients,” said Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, UST.

“We are proud to be recognized across a number of categories by the Brandon Hall Group. These awards underscore our focus on career advancement, and our drive to embed future-ready skills across the entire organization. Our learning and development strategy seeks to do more than increase the capabilities of our employees – we aim to increase human potential and foster an environment where everyone is positioned for long-term success,” said Krishnan Nilakantan, Vice President and Global Head of Learning and Development at UST.

“This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Recipients will be celebrated at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Conference, February 9–12, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida. For the full list of 2025 award recipients visit at: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About Brandon Hall Group

For over 30 years, Brandon Hall Group™ has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide. The HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.” The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations. https://brandonhall.com.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

