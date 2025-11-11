UST wins Indian CSR Awards 2025 for Water Conservation and Social Inclusion

• Recognized for 'Most Impactful Save Water Initiative of the Year' and 'Education, Health & Livelihood Initiatives for People with Disabilities (PWDs)'

• This marks UST's fourth consecutive Indian CSR Awards

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has won two awards at the Indian CSR Awards 2025 in the categories of 'Most Impactful Save Water Initiative of the Year' and 'Education, Health and Livelihood Initiatives for People with Disabilities (PWDs)'. This marks the fourth consecutive year that UST has been recognized at the Indian CSR Awards, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to community-led, sustainable social impact.

Since its inception in 1999, UST has been driven by its mission of Transforming Lives, implementing 127 projects across nine states and positively impacting over one lakh people. On water conservation efforts, UST has been working on large-scale conservation efforts with local NGOs and communities. In the year 2024-25, it included the rejuvenation of Hettanahalli Lake in Karnataka and Karanaithangal Lake in Tamil Nadu with the Environmentalist Foundation of India, restoring 60 acres and conserving an estimated 170 billion gallons of water. Other notable projects include Project Paryavarna, which restored eight water troughs for wildlife in Coimbatore, along with multiple watershed programs that blend scientific methods with volunteer action to strengthen water security and livelihoods. UST has worked on a total of 6 projects for conserving water bodies across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka State in the past 3 years. It is a part of our environment programs including tree plantation, coastal area conservation, and forest conservation projects, along with water body rejuvenation initiatives.

UST's recognition for education, health, and livelihood initiatives for persons with disabilities includes key activities such as the SkillSync vocational program for children on the autism spectrum, the UST-V Able Scholarship Program supporting 167 students with disabilities across six states, and infrastructure upgrades benefitting nearly 170 students at special schools. UST has also supported PWDs mobility and accessibility with assistive devices such as wheelchairs, transfer hoists, and visual-aid tools. UST CSR's focus on disability and social inclusion also builds partnerships and collaborations for wider reach and access to the needy communities. These programs have been implemented with the non-profit partners like Vidhyadhan, Academy for Severe Handicaps and Autism RampMyCity Foundation, and Neomotion.

Smita Sharma, Global Program Manager – CSR, UST, said, "It is truly humbling to witness UST's work on water conservation and disability inclusion being acknowledged at the India CSR Awards. The awards are not just for our organization, but for the passion and commitment of our CSR ambassadors, volunteers, collaborators, and communities who make meaningful impact a reality. From the rejuvenation of lakes to empowering people with disabilities through education and livelihoods, each initiative is a demonstration of our belief in 'Transforming Lives' together. The accolade inspires us to make a greater impact and continue co-developing solutions for a sustainable tomorrow with the communities we are serving."

This recognition adds to UST's strong track record of CSR excellence. Over the past two years, the company has been honoured with the UK Business Culture Award (2024) for sustainability, the Mahatma Award for CSR Excellence for three consecutive years, and the Mahatma Young Changemaker Award for Smita Sharma in 2024. UST also received the Best CSR Award 2024 and special recognition at the CSR Awards 2025 from the National Institute of Personnel Management, Kerala, as well as the Social Project of the Year 2024 from the Project Management Institute, Kerala. In addition, at the Indian Social Impact Awards 2024, UST was also recognised for the Best Women's Livelihood Initiative and Best Environment-Friendly Initiative, while the India CSR Awards 2024 honoured its Best Women Employment Support Initiative.

Smita Sharma, UST, received the awards at an event held in New Delhi. Smita also represented UST in the panel discussion on 'CSR and Community Development'. The Indian Corporate Social Responsibility Awards (ICSR) is organized by Marketing & Brand Honchos.

About UST:

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process.

Visit us at www.UST.com

