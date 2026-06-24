Ustad Kamal Sabri: The Global Ambassador of the Sarangi and Indian Classical Music

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New Delhi [India], June 24: Ustad Kamal Sabri is globally acclaimed as one of the finest Sarangi maestros and a prominent ambassador of Indian classical music. Through his performances, academic contributions, and international recognition, he continues to preserve and promote the rich legacy of the Sarangi across the world.

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Ustad Kamal Sabri is also a Global Cultural Ambassador for International Organisation's based in New York such as Green Fad Museum and International Museum Of The Saree for their cultural Exchange Programme

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1. The Sarangi in the Hands of the Sarangi Sultan - Ustad Kamal Sabri

Internationally acclaimed as the "Sarangi Sultan," Ustad Kamal Sabri stands among the most distinguished ambassadors of the Sarangi and Indian Classical Music in the world today. A seventh-generation exponent of the illustrious Moradabad Gharana, he has dedicated his life to preserving, promoting, and innovating one of India's most expressive and soulful musical instruments.

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The Sarangi, often described as the instrument closest to the human voice, possesses a unique ability to convey emotion, spirituality, and artistic depth. Under the masterful command of Ustad Kamal Sabri, the instrument transcends cultural and geographical boundaries, captivating audiences with its profound beauty and versatility.

As the son and disciple of the legendary Padma Bhushan Ustad Sabri Khan, Ustad Kamal Sabri inherited a rich musical legacy while simultaneously forging his own path as a performer, composer, educator, and cultural ambassador. Through international collaborations, world music projects, and educational initiatives, he has introduced the Sarangi to new audiences while preserving its classical integrity.

His pioneering efforts have elevated the Sarangi from a traditional accompaniment instrument to a globally recognized solo instrument capable of engaging audiences across cultures and musical traditions.

2. Performances for International Dignitaries

Throughout his distinguished career, Ustad Kamal Sabri has represented India on some of the world's most prestigious diplomatic and cultural platforms. His performances have been appreciated by heads of state, royalty, ambassadors, and international leaders, reflecting the universal appeal of Indian classical music.

Among the distinguished dignitaries before whom he has performed are:

- His Majesty the King of Norway

- The President of India

- The Mayor of New York City

- The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

- Members of the Spanish Royal Family

- International diplomats, ambassadors, and cultural delegates from across the world

These prestigious performances have served as powerful examples of cultural diplomacy, where music becomes a bridge between nations and civilizations. Through the timeless voice of the Sarangi, Ustad Kamal Sabri has showcased India's rich artistic heritage on the global stage and strengthened cultural ties between countries.

His performances at official receptions, diplomatic gatherings, state functions, and international cultural festivals have earned him recognition as one of India's foremost cultural ambassadors.

3. Performed at World Heritage Sites, International Festivals and Grand Auditoriums

Ustad Kamal Sabri has performed at some of the most iconic cultural landmarks, concert halls, and international festivals across the globe, introducing the beauty of the Sarangi to audiences from diverse backgrounds.

His notable performances include:

- Times Square, New York, USA

- Trafalgar Square, London, United Kingdom

- Finlandia Hall, Helsinki, Finland

- Shanghai Grand Theatre, China

- Symphony Hall, Birmingham, United Kingdom

- Royal Festival Hall, London, United Kingdom

- Gracie Mansion, New York, USA

- Parliament of India during the historic 60th Anniversary Celebrations

His participation in prestigious international festivals includes:

- Oslo World Music Festival, Norway

- Copenhagen World Music Festival, Denmark

- World Music Asia Festival, Shanghai, China

- Delhi Jazz Festival, India

- Delhi International Arts Festival, India

- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Mumbai

- Commonwealth Games Cultural Celebrations, India

These performances have demonstrated the Sarangi's extraordinary ability to communicate across cultures and have helped establish the instrument as a respected voice within the international music community.

Through these appearances, Ustad Kamal Sabri has become one of the few Sarangi maestros to bring Indian classical music to major global cultural venues and audiences.

4. Performed and Taught at International Music Schools and Universities

In addition to his accomplishments as a performer, Ustad Kamal Sabri has earned international recognition as an educator, researcher, and advocate of intercultural musical exchange.

Recognizing the importance of preserving traditional music through education, he has conducted workshops, masterclasses, lecture demonstrations, artist residencies, and educational programmes at leading universities and music institutions around the world.

Finland

- Sibelius Academy, Helsinki

- University of Helsinki

Denmark

- Esbjerg Music School

- Danish Music Academy

Norway

- Trondheim Music Academy

- Oslo Music Consevatoir

United Kingdom

- SOAS University of London

- Birmingham Conservatoir

- Leeds College of Music

- University of Oxford

United States of America

- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

- University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC)

Pakistan

- NAPA- Karachi

- Music Academy - Lahore

Through these educational engagements, thousands of students, researchers, performers, and scholars have gained valuable insights into the philosophy, history, theory, and practical aspects of Indian classical music.

His workshops cover topics including:

- Raga and Tala systems

- Sarangi performance techniques

- Improvisation in Indian Classical Music

- World Music collaborations

- Cross-cultural musical dialogue

- The Guru-Shishya Parampara tradition

These contributions have played a significant role in expanding global understanding and appreciation of Indian classical music.

5. International Honours and Awards

The extraordinary contributions of Ustad Kamal Sabri to music, education, and cultural diplomacy have been recognized through numerous prestigious international honours and awards.

Among his most significant accolades are:

Global Iconic Artist Award 2026

Presented in London at the World Heart Beat Awards in recognition of his outstanding contribution to World Music and the global promotion of the Sarangi.

Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Films International Award (DPIAF) 2024

Awarded in Dubai as:

"Iconic World Music Artist ."

World Music Artist of the Year Award 2023

Presented in Uzbekistan for exceptional contributions to global music and cultural exchange.

Composer Of The Year 2023-

Presented in Mumbai by Iconic Media House MID DAY for The Song "Sajna Mein"

Global Music Awards, Los Angeles

Recipient of Gold Medal recognition for artistic excellence and innovation.

Nashville Music City Recognition- 2016

Honoured in the United States for promoting intercultural musical collaboration.

GOPIO International USA -2025

Recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Performing Arts Award.

Recognition from the Mayor of New York

Honoured for significant contributions to world music and international cultural diplomacy.

Recognition from New York city

Honoured for outstanding Contribution in Music in New York

Academic Distinctions

- Honorary Doctorate in Music

- Professor of Practice, St. Mother Teresa University, Melbourne, Australia

- Professor of Practice, Subharti University, Meerut, India

These honours reflect not only his artistic excellence but also his lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting Indian classical music on a global scale.

6. Recordings, Compositions and International Discography

In addition to his distinguished career as a performer, educator, and cultural ambassador, Ustad Kamal Sabri has made significant contributions as a composer, recording artist, producer, and innovator. Through a diverse body of work spanning Indian classical music, world music, meditation music, fusion, and contemporary compositions, he has expanded the global reach of the Sarangi and introduced its timeless voice to new audiences worldwide.

His recordings have been released by some of the world's leading music labels and have received international acclaim for their artistic excellence, originality, and ability to bridge traditional Indian music with contemporary musical expressions.

Selected Albums and Recordings

Best of Sarangi - ARC Music, United Kingdom

A celebrated collection highlighting the expressive beauty and versatility of the Sarangi, introducing global listeners to the instrument's rich classical tradition.

The Sabri Family - ARC Music, United Kingdom

A landmark recording featuring the musical legacy of the renowned Sabri family, showcasing generations of Sarangi excellence and artistic heritage.

Dance of the Desert - Music Today, India

A vibrant exploration of Indian musical traditions inspired by the spirit, colours, and rhythms of Rajasthan.

Sarangi Funk - Music Today, India

An innovative fusion project blending the traditional sounds of the Sarangi with contemporary global rhythms and modern musical influences.

Sarangi Redefined - Times Music, India

A pioneering album that demonstrates new possibilities for the Sarangi while maintaining its classical essence and emotional depth.

Samaagam - Saregama, India

A musical journey celebrating collaboration, creativity, and the meeting of diverse musical traditions.

Rivayat - Bihaan Music, India

An exploration of classical heritage and tradition, reflecting the deep-rooted musical values of the Sabri Gharana.

Prince of Sarangi - Bihaan Music, India

An acclaimed recording highlighting Ustad Kamal Sabri's virtuosic artistry and unique musical vision.

Meditation on Strings - Saregama, India

A contemplative collection designed to create a meditative and spiritual musical experience through the soothing sounds of the Sarangi.

Sarangi Meditation - Smiling Stars, Finland

The First Ever Indian Classical Music album released from Finland An internationally recognized album introducing the healing and therapeutic qualities of Indian classical music to global audiences.

Swar Alankar - Kamal Sabri - Virgin Music, India

It was the First Solo Album by Ustad Kamal Sabri

Legacy and Vision

Today, Ustad Kamal Sabri is widely recognized as one of the world's foremost Sarangi maestros and cultural ambassadors. His performances before international dignitaries, appearances at world-renowned venues, educational contributions at leading universities, and numerous international honours have firmly established him among the most influential ambassadors of Indian classical music of the twenty-first century.

Through his artistry, scholarship, and unwavering dedication, he continues to inspire future generations while ensuring that the timeless voice of the Sarangi resonates across the world for years to come.

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