Aliso Viejo (California) [US] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, announced the launch of the 5th edition of its flagship hackathon event, D3CODE 2025, a global innovation challenge that is held across five countries: India, the US, the UK, Mexico, and Malaysia. The event provides a platform for students pursuing bachelor's or master's courses to showcase their talent in building innovative solutions for some of today's most pressing global challenges.

The 2025 edition headlines the theme "Shaping New Frontiers - Data, Intelligence and Quantum", encouraging participants to build solutions using advanced technologies, including AI, Quantum Computing, and Intelligent Data Ecosystems. Registered teams will undergo a rigorous, multi-stage judging process that will evaluate the originality of the idea, potential, scalability of the solution, and user experience, among other factors. Registrations are currently open, and participants can refer the respective region's registration link which will close on 10th September 2025.

D3CODE isn't just another hackathon but it has proven to be a launchpad for breakthrough solutions. In 2024, Leon Kipkoech from Florida National University, Miami, Florida, was the winner of the D3CODE Hackathon. His solution caught the attention of industry leaders and demonstrates how D3CODE participants go beyond theoretical concepts to create tools with real-world application and commercial potential.

Since its inception in 2019, D3CODE has consistently delivered results. The competition has grown from receiving 840 applications in its early years to over 12,000 applications in recent editions, with participants from prestigious institutions like IIT Roorkee, Florida National University, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University creating solutions that address everything from accessibility technology to environmental sustainability.

Niranjan Ram, Chief Technology Officer, UST, said, "D3CODE is where tomorrow's creators turn frontier technologies into real-world outcomes. As data, GenAI, and future-ready technologies rapidly reshape industry and society, we are challenging students to go beyond prototypes and build solutions that deliver measurable impact, responsibly and at scale. We are excited to mentor these innovators, connect them with a global community, and to witness the very best of their innovative projects."

D3CODE 2025 will be conducted in four phases across each region, beginning with ideation rounds, followed by a hackathon phase which will lead to the final in-person hackathons. Regional winners from the five participating countries will advance to the Global Finale, taking place virtually between September 25 - 30, 2025. The global winning team will receive USD 10,000 and regional winners will receive prize money as well. The participants also gain expert mentorship and support from UST to refine and scale their solution. The winners will also present their solution at the prestigious D3 conference in Thiruvananthapuram, India.

Initiated in 2019, D3CODE has grown into UST's flagship innovation program designed to empower the next generation of talent to create meaningful social impact, fostering collaboration, creativity, and a global culture of innovation.

