USTU and byteXL Launches 4-Year B.Tech. Program in Generative AI&ML in collaboration with Microsoft

PTI
Updated At : 02:29 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
The Universal SkillTech University building on Kaman Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Mumbai, June 2nd, 2025 - In a move set to redefine engineering education and career readiness in India, Universal SkillTech University (USTU), Mumbai, in collaboration with Microsoft, have launched a next-gen B.Tech. program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) designed to equip students with the skills and exposure needed to thrive in high-growth tech careers.

Strategically located in North Mumbai, USTU has rapidly emerged as a hub for industry-aligned learning. This newly launched AI & ML B.Tech. program is a testament to its mission of blending academics, real-world experience, and deep industry networks – what USTU calls its “Learn + Work + Network = Placement” formula.

What sets this program apart? Students won’t just learn theories - they’ll master Gen AI tools, build intelligent systems, and work on live projects powered by byteXL’s experiential edtech platforms and Microsoft’s industry resources. From cutting-edge algorithms to hands-on implementation, the curriculum has been built by academic experts and tech leaders to match the rapid evolution of the AI ecosystem.

“At Universal SkillTech University, students are not just learning in classrooms, but also getting trained to be industry ready,” said Dr. R. Kamatchi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Universal SkillTech University.

She added, “This partnership with byteXL and Microsoft reflects our commitment to building India’s most employable tech talent. Through this program, our students gain the skills, exposure, and mindset to thrive in cutting-edge AI domains – from large language models to enterprise-ready intelligent systems – resulting in high-impact career opportunities.” Mr. Sricharan Tadepalli, CSO & Co-founder of byteXL, echoed the vision, “This isn’t just a degree – it’s a launchpad for innovation. Together with USTU, we’re empowering a generation ready to lead in deep tech careers across the globe, with opportunities reaching up to ₹45 LPA CTC.” By combining academic excellence with real-world applicability, the USTU–byteXL–Microsoft partnership aims to transform India’s higher education landscape and fuel the country’s rise as a global AI powerhouse.

To learn more about the USTU X byteXL B.Tech. Program, visit https://universalskilltechuniversity.edu.in/ (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

