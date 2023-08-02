Utility vehicles’ growth drives auto sales

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, August 1

The craze for utility vehicles — accounting for around 52% of total passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India — is refusing to die down. It is evident from July sales data, as all major automakers have registered a growth in sales.

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted growth despite a significant drop in the sale of passenger cars. The sale of utility vehicles posted a growth of 166.6% to 62,049 units whereas the passenger car sales contracted year-on-year by 26.7% to 78,040 units. MSI managed to sell 1,52,126 units, recording a 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Overall, MSI sold 1,81,630 units in July. It included domestic sales of 1,54,685 units (including LCVs), 4,746 units to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and exports of 22,199 units.

Hyundai Motor India recorded sales of 66,701 units. It included domestic sales of 50,701 units and exports of 16,000 units. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our domestic July sales volume of 50,000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio.”

Tata Motors registered a nominal YoY growth in its domestic sales to 47,628 units as against 47,505 units in July 2022.

M&M sold 37,519 units, the highest-ever in a month, included domestic sale of 36,205 units.