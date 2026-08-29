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Home / Business / Utkram Chemicals Plans Major Fertilizer, Petrochemical and Bitumen Manufacturing Push in Assam &amp; West Bengal

Utkram Chemicals Plans Major Fertilizer, Petrochemical and Bitumen Manufacturing Push in Assam & West Bengal

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PTI
Updated At : 02:12 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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29-08-2026:-Russian technology-transfer partnership, naphtha sourcing and 60,000-MT annual bitumen capacity at centre of proposed large-scale industrial expansion Utkram Chemicals Private Limited, led by Mr. Kunal Shaw and Mr. Kishan Shaw, is drawing up a significant multi-phase industrial investment programme across Assam and West Bengal as part of its plans to establish an integrated fertilizer, chemical, petrochemical and advanced bitumen manufacturing platform.

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The company is in discussions for association with a leading Russian fertilizer manufacturing and technology enterprise through a proposed Technology Transfer and Technical Cooperation model. The collaboration is expected to focus on advanced fertilizer production technology, process engineering, plant configuration, automation, energy optimisation, commissioning support and transfer of technical know-how to India.

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As part of its feedstock strategy, Utkram Chemicals is also in discussions for obtaining naphtha from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and is simultaneously exploring sourcing arrangements with Malaysian refineries to develop diversified domestic and international feedstock channels.

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The proposed chemical platform is being evaluated for production of industrial solvents, solvent-grade hydrocarbon fractions, hexane and heptane-range products, specialty hydrocarbon intermediates and other value-added derivatives through appropriate separation, fractionation, distillation and purification technologies.

Utkram Chemicals is separately evaluating Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO) technology for potential production of ethylene and propylene, two critical petrochemical building blocks capable of supporting downstream products including Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol.

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The proposed manufacturing infrastructure is expected to deploy sophisticated Distributed Control Systems (DCS), process instrumentation, feedstock purification, catalytic processing, heat integration, emissions-control technology and advanced effluent-management systems.

60,000 MT Annual Bitumen Manufacturing Programme Utkram Chemicals has also diversified into the bitumen and advanced road-materials segment, with its manufacturing facility currently under development and a targeted production capacity of approximately 60,000 MT per year.

The proposed portfolio includes Paving Grade Bitumen, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB), Bitumen Emulsion and other performance-engineered road binders for highways, expressways, bridges, airports and strategic infrastructure.

The company is also exploring strategic cooperation with Malaysian refinery interests and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), including potential JV, feedstock, technology and manufacturing arrangements.

Utkram Chemicals has simultaneously engaged with India's highway and strategic infrastructure ecosystem, including NHAI, MoRTH, NHIDCL and BRO, as it develops its road-material manufacturing strategy.

According to the company's promoters, the expansion is intended to build an integrated fertilizer–petrochemical–specialty chemical–bitumen manufacturing enterprise of significant industrial scale, while supporting Make in India, import substitution, technology localisation, employment generation and regional industrial development.

The proposed projects and collaborations remain subject to feasibility assessment, definitive agreements, financing, statutory clearances and regulatory approvals.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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