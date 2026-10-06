Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2026: Honouring Excellence, Purpose and Meaningful Impact

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New Delhi [India], October 6: The Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2026 recognises individuals whose work reflects substance, achievement and meaningful contribution. Presented by The Update India, the award celebrates distinctive journeys across literature, education, leadership, wellness, social thought and other fields where individual effort creates a wider impact.

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The winners of Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2026 by The Update India are Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant (Astrology), Ssamridhi Gulati (Literature and Writing), Suchandra Roychowdhury (Cross Cultural Literature), Anjali Sanghi (Innovative Education), Divya Gupta Kotawala (Purpose Leadership), Gayatri Sri Aadhibhatla (Sex Education), Dr. Mayaa SH (Feminist Thought), Dr. Shishira Srinivasa (Stress And Anxiety Management), and Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta (Community Leadership.)

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Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant

Astrology

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Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant is a Distinguished Vedic Astrologer, Author, Columnist and Vaastu Expert whose professional journey in astrology spans more than 37 years, beginning in 1988. Over the decades, he has combined traditional Vedic knowledge with extensive study, research and practical horoscope interpretation, building a respected presence in Indian astrology.

A prolific writer and knowledge contributor, he has authored more than 2,500 articles on astrology and related subjects. His expertise encompasses career and business astrology, marriage and relationships, medical astrology, Prashna, Muhurta, Vaastu and detailed horoscope analysis.

Based in New Delhi, Pt. Pant holds multiple academic and professional titles in Jyotish and has received several recognitions for his work. His enduring commitment to astrological knowledge, public education and responsible guidance reflects a career defined by experience, scholarship and purpose, making him a noteworthy recipient of the Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2026.

Ssamridhi Gulati

Literature And Writing

Ssamridhi Gulati is a psychologist, bestselling author, TEDx speaker and literary professional whose work brings together psychology, storytelling and contemporary literature. She is known for her book The Shadow Weaver, which has contributed to her identity as an emerging literary voice. Alongside writing, Ssamridhi has participated in literary festivals and conversations that bring authors, readers and ideas together. Her background in psychology adds another dimension to her approach to storytelling, allowing her to explore human emotions, relationships and personal experiences through literature. Her journey reflects the growing intersection of psychology, authorship and public discourse, establishing her as a distinctive young voice in the contemporary literary landscape.

Suchandra Roychowdhury

Cross Cultural Literature

Suchandra Roychowdhury is an author, teacher and literary voice whose work bridges languages, cultures and literary traditions. A postgraduate in English Literature from Presidency College with an MPhil from the University of Calcutta, she is the author of The Shotgun Wedding, which appeared on the bestseller list of Aleph Book Company and was shortlisted for the Women AutHer Awards. The novel has also been translated into French, Spanish and German and presented at the Frankfurt Book Fair. Her Bengali play collection Armani o Jamdani further reflects her literary versatility. Based in Singapore, Suchandra continues to explore history, culture, identity and human relationships through fiction, theatre and cross cultural storytelling.

Anjali Sanghi

Innovation Education

Anjali Sanghi is an award winning educational innovator, bestselling author, artist and internationally certified teacher with 26 years of experience in education. Her innovative learning methods have impacted more than 100,000 individuals globally. Inspired by the profound teachings of her honourable mentor and Spiritual Scientist Sri Maa Sidh Sidhshakti Ji, Anjali developed home based Fun to Learn methodology in 2009 to educate her son, focusing on joyful and deeper learning without unnecessary pressure. Now she is very well known for being the mother of recognized Indian polymath Manikya Sanghi. Featured by leading publications and honoured with multiple awards and world records, Anjali continues to develop initiatives like ' Talented to All-rounder', 'Talented to Polymath' among others - for schoolgoing, homeschooling and unschooling parents and teachers to become 'Confident Parent Educators' - so that they can support their kids (1-18) to move from being talented towards deep multidimensional learning, without burnout.

Divya Gupta Kotawala

Purpose Leadership

Divya Gupta Kotawala is an author, entrepreneur, podcaster, speaker, philanthropist and community builder whose journey connects personal transformation with purposeful leadership. An alumna of Modern School and St. Stephen’s College, and NIFT Delhi, she is also the founder of House of Kotawala a luxury jewellery brand and the author of the Amazon bestselling book My Dad’s Daughter. Her experiences with grief inspired a wider mission centred on healing, connection and purpose. A TEDx speaker and recognised social impact voice, and an Empaneled speaker with Hindustan Times Divya engages with students, young audiences to motivate n inspire them as well as with communities through speaking, writing and initiatives such as #fromtheheart community. Her work reflects a distinctive approach to leadership rooted in empathy, resilience, storytelling and meaningful social contribution..

Gayatri Sri Aadhibhatla

Sex Education

Gayatri Sri Aadhibhatla is a Sex Educator, Counsellor Coach and Writer with more than seven years of experience creating informed and accessible conversations around the topic. Her work encompasses sex education, writing, speaking, collaborations and one to one consultations covering intimacy, relationships and sexual wellbeing. She combines research with practical guidance to address questions that people may hesitate to discuss openly. Through her work, Gayatri advocates informed, shame-free conversations that encourage people to better understand their bodies, boundaries, desires and relationships. Her approach brings sensitivity, education and openness to an important area of personal wellbeing.

Dr. Mayaa SH

Feminist Thought

Dr. Mayaa SH is an internationally recognised author, poet, essayist, feminist thinker and social activist known for her work around women's rights, mental health, resilience and human emotions. Her literary contribution spans numerous books exploring the complexities of life, relationships, hope and healing. Her work Silent Shores: A Collection of Symphonies reflects her distinctive literary philosophy, bringing poetry and prose together to explore pain, hope and emotional restoration. As a feminist thinker, Dr. Mayaa advocates self belief, dignity and greater agency for women while addressing social structures that continue to affect their lives. Her writing and public work have established her as a prominent contemporary voice in literature and women's empowerment.

Dr. Shishira Srinivasa

Stress And Anxiety Management

Dr. Shishira Srinivasa is a Harvard educated author, researcher, speaker, educator and multidisciplinary professional whose work spans literature, psychology, science and technology. A multi award winning author, she has written nine books and contributed research papers to internationally recognised Scopus indexed journals. Her professional interests also include stress and anxiety management, where she works as a coach helping individuals approach emotional wellbeing with greater awareness and practical understanding. Dr. Shishira Srinivasa has pursued advanced learning across psychology, artificial intelligence and data science while developing expertise in diverse areas of personal growth and holistic wellbeing. Her multidisciplinary journey reflects a rare combination of literary achievement, academic curiosity, scientific research and human centred guidance.

Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta

Community Leadership

Popularly known as the “Wheelchair Warrior of India,” Dr. Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta is an internationally acclaimed inclusion advocate, TEDx motivational speaker, UN SDG Advocate, Certified Happiness Coach, and National Award recipient from the President of India. Living with 90% locomotor disability and 80% hearing impairment, he has delivered 2,000+ talks on DEI, mental well-being, leadership, and mindset transformation.

About Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2026 by The Update India

Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2026, presented by The Update India is a recognition celebrating individuals whose work demonstrates achievement, substance and meaningful contribution. The winners represent diverse professions and perspectives, yet their journeys share a common thread: the ability to turn knowledge, experience and personal vision into something that contributes to society.

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