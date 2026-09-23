Uttarakhand Government and M3M Foundation Sign MoU to Connect Youth with Industry-Relevant Skills

NewsVoir

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23: With the objective of providing industry-relevant skill training to the youth of Uttarakhand, enhancing their employability and promoting employment opportunities, the Department of Skill Development and Employment, Uttarakhand and M3M Foundation signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, in Dehradun. The agreement was signed by Shri Sanjay Kumar, Director (Training), Training & Employment, on behalf of the Department of Skill Development and Employment, Uttarakhand, and Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee & President, on behalf of M3M Foundation.

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On the occasion, Smt. Chandrakanta (Deputy Director, Employment), Shri Niranjan Khugshal (Deputy Director, Training), Shri Dinkar Rawat (Principal Grade-I, Government Industrial Training Institute, Niranjanpur, Dehradun), Smt. Vinita Badoni (Nodal Officer, UKSDM), and Shri Arvind Kumar Sharma (M3M Representative), along with other officials and representatives from the department and training institutions, were present.

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The objective of this MoU is to establish a collaborative skill development framework in Uttarakhand, through which youth can be provided technical training aligned with the current and emerging requirements of the industry. Under this initiative, special focus will be placed on quality training, employability enhancement, industry linkages, placement opportunities and sustainable livelihood outcomes. Along with linking training to local employment demand, efforts will also be made to prepare youth for employment and self-employment opportunities.

Under the MoU, priority has been given to the operation of training centres in Dehradun, Haldwani, Kashipur and Pithoragarh in the initial phase. Based on project requirements, geographical conditions and the availability of potential beneficiaries, Almora and Barkot may also be included as additional training locations. At least two courses will be selected for each training centre, keeping in view local conditions, industry demand and employment opportunities.

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The proposed training programmes include modern and employment-oriented technical trades. These include Junior Technician – Electric Vehicle, Junior Technician – Auto Electrical Maintenance, Junior Technician – Automobile Repair & Maintenance, Junior Technician – Internet of Things (IoT), and Junior Technician – Plumbing. The selection of these trades is proposed to be undertaken keeping in view the requirements of local industries and the employment opportunities available to youth.

Through this partnership, emphasis will be placed on equipping the youth of Uttarakhand with skills aligned with changing industrial and technological requirements, while also connecting them with employment and self-employment opportunities. Along with strengthening engagement with industries and placement support, special attention will also be given to the quality of training and post-training outcomes.

On the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, said that providing youth in Uttarakhand with skills aligned with industry requirements and connecting them with employment and livelihood opportunities is an important objective of this partnership. She said that this collaboration between M3M Foundation and the Department of Skill Development and Employment, Uttarakhand, is an important initiative towards making skill development in the state more industry-focused, employment-oriented and outcome-driven.

Through this partnership, continuous efforts will be made to strengthen pathways for quality skill training, better employment opportunities and sustainable livelihoods for youth.

This partnership will bring together departmental efforts and participation from the social sector in the field of skill development in Uttarakhand, working towards making training, employment and livelihood opportunities more effective for youth.

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