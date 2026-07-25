Uttarakhand leads hilly, northeastern states in NITI Aayog competitiveness assessment; Assam, Himachal Pradesh follow

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand has emerged as the top-performing state among hilly and northeastern states, with an overall score of 47.5, followed by Assam and Himachal Pradesh, according to a NITI Aayog report.

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Uttarakhand ranked 11th overall, with its performance primarily supported by strong human resources and a steady inflow of graduates into the workforce.

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The state recorded the highest percentage of workforce entrants among hilly and northeastern states and also performed strongly in terms of the number of individuals entering the workforce as a share of the population.

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The report, however, highlighted scope for improvement in Uttarakhand's infrastructure pillar. At the same time, the state was noted for its strong banking facilities and financial availability, along with a favourable industrial environment.

The number of functioning commercial bank offices per capita in Uttarakhand was around 20 per cent higher than the average for hilly and northeastern states. Further, bank credit to industry as a percentage of manufacturing GSDP was approximately 66 per cent higher than the category average.

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The state also offers businesses a seamless administrative environment, with government-related paperwork processed through a single-window online platform within a short timeframe.

In 2024, Uttarakhand recorded 1,637 patent filings, 28 per cent higher than the pan-India average, reflecting a robust innovation ecosystem and focus on intellectual property development.

Assam ranked second among hilly and northeastern states, with an overall score of 47.3 and a 14th position in the overall rankings. Its performance was driven by institutional strength, sound financial health and consistency in state policies.

The report noted Assam's focus on education, with the state allocating an average of 18 per cent of its budget to education between fiscals 2019 and 2024, compared with the category average of around 12 per cent. Its financial health was supported by interest payments amounting to 2.8 per cent of GSDP, around 24 per cent lower than the average for hilly and northeastern states.

Himachal Pradesh ranked third in the category and 17th overall, scoring 46.1. Its performance was supported by strong resources, women workforce participation and institutional effectiveness.

The state recorded a labour force participation rate of 63.3 per cent, well above the category average of 48 per cent, while its cybercrime rate was around 45 per cent lower than the average for hilly and northeastern states. (ANI)

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