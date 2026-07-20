Uttarakhand ships first batch of frozen french fries to Iraq

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), operating under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, facilitated the first export consignment of 24 Metric Tonnes (MT) of frozen French fries from Uttarakhand to Iraq.

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Shipped by Virun Global Trade Pvt. Ltd. from Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district, the shipment marks a key milestone in scaling up value-added agricultural exports from the landlocked state to global markets, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

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Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev, stated that logistics costs continue to influence the competitiveness of exports from landlocked states such as Uttarakhand. He said APEDA is working closely with the Government of Uttarakhand on the formulation and implementation of the State Agri Export Policy, including provisions for transport assistance to improve export competitiveness and facilitate greater market access for exporters.

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The shipment highlights India's expanding role as a global supplier of processed agricultural goods. Data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed that during 2025-26, India's exports of processed vegetables stood at USD 932.25 million, total volume reaching 7,26,874.70 MT.

Value-added potato products formed a significant portion of these figures, accounting for 277,108.51 MT valued at USD 289.40 million. Together, processed fruits and vegetables contributed nearly 10 per cent of APEDA's total scheduled exports over the same period.

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The exporter expressed confidence that the quality of the product would lead to repeat orders and long-term business relationships in international markets, creating sustained export opportunities for the company and the region.

To build this trade footprint, APEDA provided structural support by enabling the exporter to participate in major global trade exhibitions such as SIAL, Gulfood, IndusFood, and World Food India to expand market outreach.

The expanding processed food industry in Uttarakhand is creating stronger market opportunities across the agricultural value chain by generating sustained demand for quality raw produce, promoting value addition at source and encouraging greater participation in export-oriented supply chains.

Such initiatives are expected to enhance farmers' incomes through improved market access while boosting the state's processed food exports.

APEDA continues to work closely with State Governments, exporters, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), processors and other stakeholders to strengthen export infrastructure, facilitate access to global markets and promote value-added agricultural exports from India. (ANI)

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