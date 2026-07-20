DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / V. Anantha Nageswaran meets Canadian High Commissioner; discusses opportunities through CEPA and driving sustainable growth

V. Anantha Nageswaran meets Canadian High Commissioner; discusses opportunities through CEPA and driving sustainable growth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:33 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India's Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran met with Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter to discuss economic opportunities through the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), deepening trade and investment ties, and driving sustainable growth.

Advertisement

A post on X by Canada in India highlighted the meeting on X. "Advancing a shared economic vision -- Insightful discussion between High Commissioner Cooter and India's Chief Economic Adviser, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, on unlocking opportunities through CEPA, deepening trade and investment, and driving sustainable growth," the post read.

Advertisement

The meeting follows the conclusion of the third round of negotiations for the India-Canada CEPA, which took place in Ottawa from July 6-10. Both nations made positive progress across various tracks and reaffirmed their commitment to conclude the agreement within the scheduled timeline.

Advertisement

According to a post on X by the Department of Commerce, "India and Canada concluded the third Round of negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Ottawa from 6-10 July 2026."

"The discussions witnessed positive progress across multiple negotiating tracks, reaffirming the shared commitment of both countries to conclude the negotiations in 2026, in line with the vision of the leaders," it added.

Advertisement

The latest round marks progress in trade engagement between the two countries. A CEPA is expected to go beyond the traditional goods-focused FTA to cover services, investment, government procurement, digital trade, and sustainable development.

Officials from both sides discussed market access for goods, rules of origin, trade in services, and cooperation in key sectors including critical minerals, clean technology, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Canada is a major source of potash, pulses and energy for India, while India exports pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods and IT services to Canada.

The push to conclude CEPA in 2026 aligns with both governments' focus on diversifying trade partnerships amid global supply chain shifts. For India, a deal with Canada would add to its recent trade agreements with the UAE, Australia and the EFTA bloc. For Canada, India is its 10th largest trading partner and a key market in the Indo-Pacific strategy.

While details of specific chapters agreed in the third round were not disclosed, the statement indicates momentum on technical work ahead of ministerial-level engagement later this year.

Both countries have said they aim to conclude the negotiations in 2026, after which legal vetting and ratification processes will follow before the agreement comes into force.

With two-way goods trade at around CAD $10 billion in recent years, a concluded CEPA is expected to provide a formal framework to expand bilateral commerce and investment flows. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts