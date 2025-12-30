V-GREEN and Roadgrid India Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Across India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 30: V-GREEN Charging Station Development India Private Limited and RoadGrid India Private Limited today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the deployment of fast electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) across India. This collaboration strengthens the foundation for a robust, accessible, and future-ready charging ecosystem across the country.

Under the partnership, RoadGrid will deploy fast charging stations at high-visibility and high-demand locations across India, including retail outlets operated by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Smart Cities zones, and other strategic sites on a pan-India basis. This deployment supports V-GREEN's objective of establishing a comprehensive, reliable, and high-performance EV charging network in the country.

V-GREEN will lead the ownership, software integration, and overall management of the charging ecosystem, while RoadGrid will support execution through site identification, local liaising, approvals management, coordination with stakeholders, and on-ground operations and maintenance support.

V-GREEN brings strong global experience in developing and operating large-scale EV charging infrastructure, while RoadGrid contributes deep local execution capabilities and market knowledge tailored to Indian conditions. Together, the companies aim to ensure faster rollout, high uptime, and a seamless charging experience across urban centres, highways, and emerging EV corridors.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of V-GREEN and RoadGrid to support India's energy transition by strengthening fast charging infrastructure, improving EV adoption readiness, and building long-term confidence among EV consumers. RoadGrid previously signed a strategic MOU with global EV manufacturer VinFast to develop 120 electric vehicle service workshops in India, further reinforcing the role of this collaboration in supporting VinFast's growth.

V-GREEN was founded by VinFast founder Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, with the goal of investing in and developing charging infrastructure systems to provide support for VinFast's rapid global expansion, with India as one of the key markets. In Vietnam, V-GREEN has established its pioneering position and capabilities by operating approximately 150,000 charging ports nationwide and continuously partnering with multiple collaborators to expand its network.

V-GREEN, the Global EV Charging Station Development Company, was established by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, the founder of VinFast. The company is focused on building an extensive charging network for VinFast electric vehicles with more than 150,000 charging ports across Vietnam. V-GREEN has also established a presence in Indonesia and the Philippines, and is actively pursuing expansion into other promising international markets.

Guided by the mission "For a Green Future for Everyone," V-GREEN envisions becoming a global pioneer in green infrastructure, offering smart, convenient, and flexible charging solutions. Learn more at www.vgreen.net.

RoadGrid is a technology company that is pioneering the development of Patented Universal EV Chargers, developing a cloud-based software to transform the experience of EV charging, and creating a charging station ecosystem to drive the growth of EV led clean mobility. Road Grid has the vision to make EV charging universal, ubiquitous and available to everyone everywhere, in India and Globally.

RoadGrid is on a mission to transform EV charging with technology and create the largest charging network of its kind in India and the world to achieve its vision.

