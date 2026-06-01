V.L. Infraprojects Posts Strong FY26 Results with Revenue Crossing Rs 150 Cr and Profit Growing 20%

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1: V.L. Infraprojects Limited (NSE Code - VLINFRA), an engineering and construction company focused on water supply, sewerage, and irrigation infrastructure projects, has reported its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 and FY26, demonstrating its strong project execution capabilities and operational performance.

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H2 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

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- Total Income of ₹87.12 Cr, YoY growth of 26.60%

- EBITDA of ₹8.85 Cr, YoY growth of 28.07%

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- EBITDA Margin of 10.16%, YoY growth of 12 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹4.40 Cr, YoY growth of 26.78%

- Diluted EPS of ₹2.80, YoY growth of 26.70%

FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹150.02 Cr, YoY growth of 23.76%

- EBITDA of ₹16.53 Cr, YoY growth of 25.67%

- EBITDA Margin of 11.02%, YoY growth of 17 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹8.42 Cr, YoY growth of 19.94%

- Diluted EPS of ₹5.36, YoY growth of 9.39%

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy, Chairman& Managing Director of V.L. Infraprojects Limited, said: "FY26 was a milestone year for V.L. Infraprojects as we surpassed the ₹150 crore revenue mark while delivering healthy growth in profitability. Our performance was driven by strong execution across ongoing water supply and infrastructure projects, timely project delivery and efficient resource utilization. During the year, we continued to strengthen our project portfolio through new order wins, reinforcing our presence in the water infrastructure EPC segment and enhancing long-term revenue visibility.

The outlook for the sector remains highly favorable. Government initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT, and increasing investments in urban and rural water infrastructure continue to generate significant opportunities across water transmission, distribution and treatment projects. With water security and sustainable infrastructure becoming national priorities, we see a strong pipeline of projects emerging across states, creating a multi-year growth opportunity for specialized EPC players like us.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on accelerating execution, expanding our order book and selectively bidding for quality projects that strengthen profitability and cash flows. Backed by a proven execution track record, strong client relationships and growing opportunities in the water infrastructure space, we are confident of sustaining our growth momentum in FY27 and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Recent Key Order Highlights

- Secured a significant ₹74.44 Cr order from Gujarat Water Infrastructure Limited (GWIL) through a JV comprising V.L. Infraprojects Limited (31% share) and H.M. Electro Mech Limited (69% share), with V.L. Infraprojects' share of the contract valued at approximately ₹23.08 Crore.

for the design, construction, testing, commissioning, and long-term O&M of critical water infrastructure projects in Gujarat, with a 24-month execution timeline and 10-year maintenance scope.

- Secured a ₹42.12 crore water infrastructure contract from Gujarat Water Supply & Sewerage Board (GWSSB) for the augmentation of the Hadaf Regional Water Supply Scheme in Dahod, with an 18-month execution period and 10 years of Operations & Maintenance (O&M).

- Total order book crosses ₹217 crore milestone (outstanding order value pending execution), reflecting sustained order inflows, enhancing execution visibility, and positioning the Company for continued growth across the water infrastructure value chain.

About V.L. Infraprojects Limited

Incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, V.L. Infraprojects Limited specializes in the design, construction, and commissioning of government infrastructure projects, primarily in the water supply, sewerage, and irrigation segments. The Company undertakes end-to-end execution of projects, including pipeline procurement and installation, civil construction, electro-mechanical works, and operation & maintenance services for water distribution networks.

V.L. Infraprojects is a Government-approved "AA" Class Contractor with the Government of Gujarat and holds various licenses and registrations across Karnataka, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. With a strong focus on quality execution and infrastructure development, the Company aims to establish itself as a prominent player in India's engineering and construction industry.

The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in July 2024. For FY26, the Company achieved Total Income of ₹150.02 Cr, EBITDA of ₹16.53 Cr, and PAT of ₹8.42 Cr.

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