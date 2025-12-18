DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / V.L. Infraprojects Secures Major INR 42.12 Crore Water Infrastructure Contract from GWSSB

V.L. Infraprojects Secures Major INR 42.12 Crore Water Infrastructure Contract from GWSSB

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:11 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 18: V.L.Infraprojects Limited(NSE Code - VLINFRA), Specialising in executing water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects, has announced receiving a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a significant project from the Gujarat Water Supply & Sewerage Board (GWSSB) for the Augmentation of Hadaf Regional Water Supply Scheme in Limkheda and Singvad Talukas of Dahod District, Gujarat.

Advertisement

The project, valued at ₹42.12 crore (₹42,12,15,737/-), which is 5.99% above the estimated project cost, marks another milestone in the company's expansion within its home state. The contract was awarded to a Joint Venture (JV) between V.L. Infra Projects (Lead Partner - 80%) and H.M. Electro Mech (20%). The contract includes 18 months for the execution of capital works, followed by 10 years of Operations & Maintenance (O&M), commencing from the date of issue of the LOI.

Advertisement

The scope of work includes:

* Providing, supplying, lowering, laying, and jointing of DI / PVC pipelines for rising and gravity mains

Advertisement

* Design and construction of Water Treatment Plant (WTP)

* Construction of RCC Elevated Service Reservoirs (ESRs), underground sumps, pump houses, staff quarters, and compound walls

* Installation of pumping machinery and electrification works

* Providing village-level connectivity and associated infrastructure

* Operations & Maintenance of the complete water supply system for a period of 10 years

The project is being executed under GWSSB's capital works tender and aims to strengthen drinking water infrastructure across multiple villages under the Hadaf Regional Water Supply Scheme. The award further strengthens V.L. Infraprojects' responsibility for the total execution of the construction contract and all contractual obligations. The new order reinforces its position as a trusted execution partner in government-led water infrastructure projects.

Commenting on this Project Allotted, Mr Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy, Chairman& Managing Director of V.L.Infraprojects Limited, said,

"The award of this project by GWSSB reflects our strong execution capabilities and long-standing experience in water infrastructure projects. The combination of EPC scope and long-term O&M responsibility enhances revenue visibility and aligns well with our focus on sustainable infrastructure development."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts