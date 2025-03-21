V.L. Infraprojects Secures Rs10.73 Cr Work Order in Ahmedabad

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 21: V.L. Infraprojects Limited (NSE Code - VLINFRA), a leading player in infrastructure development, has secured a significant domestic work order worth Rs10.73 Cr (excluding GST) from Gypsum Structural India Pvt. Ltd. The contract involves critical urban infrastructure development under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) P-6 Project.

The scope of work includes site surveys, plugging and flow diversion, desilting, cleaning, pre-lining measurements, site preparation, grouting, road restoration, and the renovation of manholes. Additionally, the project involves excavation and sewer line rehabilitation, ensuring enhanced urban drainage and sanitation. The contract is scheduled for completion within six months from the commencement date of March 19, 2025.

Commenting on this Project Allotted, Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy, Chairman& Managing Director of V.L. Infraprojects Limited Said "We are honored to be entrusted with this crucial urban infrastructure project under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's P-6 initiative. This contract reaffirms our technical expertise and commitment to executing high-impact projects that enhance urban sanitation and drainage systems. We remain focused on delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions that align with India's vision for modern infrastructure and improved urban living standards. As we continue to expand our portfolio, we are dedicated to strengthening our presence in Ahmedabad's infrastructure landscape and beyond.

This order reinforces V.L. Infraprojects Limited's position as a trusted infrastructure partner, strengthening its expertise in executing large-scale urban projects. With a growing order book and a commitment to high-quality execution, the company continues to contribute to India's sustainable infrastructure development."

