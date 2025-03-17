V.L. Infraprojects secures Rs26.37 Crore Order for Water Supply & Drainage Projects

VMPL

Gujarat [India], March 17: V.L. Infraprojects Limited (NSE Code - VLINFRA), a leading player in infrastructure development, has secured a domestic work order of Rs26.37 crore (excluding GST) from Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited. The contract involves the execution of water supply and underground drainage projects under AMRUT 2.0 and SJMMSVY in Balasinor, Gujarat. The execution timeline for the contract is approximately two years.

This milestone further strengthens V.L. Infraprojects Limited's total order book, which now stands at approximately Rs242.23 crore. The company continues to demonstrate its expertise in delivering high-quality urban infrastructure projects, contributing to the sustainable development of essential public utilities.

With a strong order pipeline and a commitment to operational excellence, V.L. Infraprojects Limited remains focused on expanding its footprint in India's growing infrastructure sector.

Commenting on this Project Allotted, Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of V.L. Infraprojects Limited Said "We are delighted to secure this prestigious project, further strengthening our presence in Gujarat's infrastructure development landscape. This order win underscores our technical expertise and execution capabilities in urban water supply and drainage solutions. With a robust order book and a well-defined execution framework, these projects are set to drive growth, leverage emerging opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to India's economic progress and nation-building efforts.

This contract further solidifies our position as a trusted infrastructure partner, reinforcing the confidence placed in us by government agencies and stakeholders. As we continue to expand our portfolio, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable infrastructure solutions that enhance urban living and support long-term development goals.

