V. Shruti Devi to Exhibit Artworks at Carrousel du Louvre in Paris

New Delhi, 25 September 2026: Contemporary artist V. Shruti Devi is set to exhibit her artworks at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris from October 23 to 25, 2026, through PAKS Gallery of Europe.

The Paris exhibition follows Devi’s participation in international public-art exhibitions in Barcelona and Madrid, along with group exhibitions at art venues across Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram and Navi Mumbai.

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Devi resumed actively exhibiting her original artworks in 2026 after several years of painting privately and sharing her work through social media and literary projects. Her recent exhibition activities began with a show at Quill and Canvas in Gurugram around World Environment Day.

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Her works have subsequently been presented at group exhibitions at Hauz Khas Village, Delhi; Nehru Centre, Mumbai; Srijanika Art Gallery at Nexus Seawoods, Navi Mumbai; Gallery West End, New Delhi; and M3M Broadway, Gurugram.

Her current body of work explores themes including the environment, meditation, science, indigenous and Adivasi art, cultural memory and abstraction. During 2026, she has also been experimenting with oil on canvas and palette-knife techniques, alongside her earlier work in acrylic and watercolour.

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International exhibitions

Devi’s international exhibition journey includes participation in ExpoMetro’s Public International Art Exhibition in Barcelona in 2025. Her five-part miniature series MARINE DRIVE, VIZAG was selected for the exhibition, with enlarged reproductions of the paintings displayed at Passeig de Gracia metro station.

Devi attended the opening events in Barcelona in June 2025 alongside participating artists and exhibitors from different countries.

In June 2026, her work was also presented through ExpoMetro’s international public-space art exhibition in Madrid, Spain, where artworks were displayed in large-format public spaces.

The upcoming exhibition at the Carrousel du Louvre will be her latest international presentation.

Art, law, literature and cultural heritage

Devi’s engagement with art dates back to her student years. In the early 1990s, she participated in a group exhibition through the Fine Art Society of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, where she was pursuing her undergraduate studies.

She later studied law and environmental policy, completing her LL.B. from Campus Law Centre, Delhi, followed by a postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Law from the Centre for Environmental Law, WWF-India.

Her professional interests have included environmental issues, indigenous and tribal art, traditional crafts, handloom and intellectual property rights. Her interactions with craftspeople and communities across India have also contributed to her interest in cultural heritage and traditional art practices.

These areas continue to feature in her visual work.

Painting and writing

Devi’s painting practice has developed alongside her literary work. Her artworks have appeared in her literary projects, including her non-fiction work SPIRIT OF THE CONSTITUTION: Fashions in Law, Politics, Environment, Winter/Spring 1998, whose cover features her acrylic painting In the Galaxy.

Her literary fiction Deep Wood Trance, published as a limited-edition craft book by Writers Workshop, Kolkata, explores themes connected with environmental law.

Her poetry collection Canvassing Art includes poems written in response to some of her existing artworks, including the MARINE DRIVE, VIZAG series and In the Galaxy.

Some of her abstract works have also been created in connection with her interest in meditation and spirituality. Devi has described creating certain works while chanting Aum and the Gayatri Mantra, bringing together meditation, colour and abstraction.

Return to public exhibitions

Although Devi has been painting for several decades, her artistic practice remained largely private for extended periods.

She has described her approach to painting as dependent on having the time and space to engage with the creative process. For more than a decade, she documented and shared her works through social media and other digital platforms.

The year 2026 has marked a renewed focus on exhibiting her original artworks.

“I’m excited that I have resumed displaying my original artworks after a thirty-six-year hiatus, and am curious to see how these works are received in the global art space,” Devi said.

The upcoming Paris exhibition follows a year in which Devi’s work has been presented across Indian and international exhibition platforms, while continuing to draw on themes of art, literature, environmental concerns, cultural heritage and meditation.

The exhibition at the Carrousel du Louvre is scheduled for October 23–25, 2026, through PAKS Gallery of Europe.

About V. Shruti Devi

V. Shruti Devi is an author, poet and contemporary artist whose creative practice includes acrylic and oil on canvas, watercolour, experimental mixed media and recycled-material works.

Her artistic interests include environment, indigenous and tribal art, cultural heritage, meditation, science and abstraction. Her artworks have been exhibited in India and internationally, including through ExpoMetro’s public-art exhibitions in Barcelona and Madrid.

Her academic and professional background spans English literature, law and environmental policy. Her artistic work draws upon her engagement with Indian cultural traditions, literature, environmental concerns and visual art.

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