Vadodara Creates History with 46,818 Participants in Largest Garba Dance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Vadodara created history on Wednesday 9 October, 2026 as 46,818 citizens came together at the United Way Garba Ground to set a Guinness World Records title for the Largest Garba Dance. The record was achieved during the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Garba’, organised by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation in association with United Way of Baroda.

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The concept for the record-setting celebration was conceptualised by Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Shri Arun Mahesh Babu, with the objective of bringing together Vadodara’s cultural heritage, citizen participation and civic messaging on a single platform. The Guinness World Records adjudicator formally verified the achievement, and the record certificate was presented to Mayor Smt. Geetaben Makwana, Municipal Commissioner Shri Arun Mahesh Babu and renowned Garba singer Shri Atul Purohit. The achievement was received on behalf of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation and the people of Vadodara, making it a collective accomplishment of the city. With 46,818 participants, Vadodara surpassed the Guinness World Records requirement of 30,000 participants by 16,818 participants.

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The event witnessed thousands of citizens participating in a synchronised Garba performance, showcasing Vadodara’s strong cultural connection with the traditional dance form. The achievement also highlighted the city’s identity as Sanskari Nagari and an important cultural centre of Gujarat. The celebration was organised around four key themes, Vadodara’s heritage, the Banyan Tree, Swachh Vadodara, Nari Shakti and Viksit Bharat 2047. A major attraction of the evening was the presentation of four large thematic circles, created with the participation of nearly 3,000 students carrying circular displays.

The first circle represented Vadodara’s heritage, featuring the iconic ‘Vad’ tree associated with the city’s identity. The second highlighted the message of Swachh Vadodara and civic responsibility. The third represented Nari Shakti, celebrating the contribution and leadership of women, while the fourth conveyed the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The four circles, surrounded by thousands of Garba participants, created a distinctive visual representation of the city’s cultural heritage, civic values and aspirations for the future.

The event also carried cultural significance in view of the inscription of Garba of Gujarat on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2023. The traditional dance form, rooted in devotional expression, music, rhythm and collective participation, continues to play an important role in Gujarat’s cultural life. Renowned folk artist and Garba exponent Shri Atul Purohit also performed during the programme, adding to the cultural significance of the evening.

The Guinness World Records achievement was celebrated as a collective accomplishment of the citizens of Vadodara. The large-scale participation reflected the city’s enthusiasm for Garba and demonstrated how a traditional cultural practice can bring together citizens across generations through a shared celebration. The event also carried forward the spirit of 25 Years of Seva of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the larger vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, connecting Vadodara’s cultural heritage with its aspirations for the future.

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