New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Two days after Rahul Gandhi hailed job creation at the Foxconn's unit in Karanataka and credited the Congress government in the state for "setting an example by creating an ecosystem where manufacturing can grow", Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwani Vaishnaw said that the Congress leader has acknowledged "the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' programme.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw referred to Rahul Gandhi's post on Facebook and said India is becoming becoming a producer economy due to PM's vision.

"Thanks @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the success of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's 'Make in India' programme. As you have noted, we are becoming a producer economy as we implement our PM's vision," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, in his post, had referred to a media report 'Foxconn hires 30k staff at New, Women-led Unit' and said India must have jobs with dignity and opportunities for all.

"30,000 staff hired in just eight-nine months - the fastest factory ramp-up seen in India so far. This is not just a statistic. It is transformative job creation. What makes it even more powerful is that the unit is largely women-led, with around 80% women, most aged 19-24, and for many, this is their first job," Rahul Gandhi said in his post.

"Karnataka is setting an example by creating an ecosystem where manufacturing can grow at this scale and speed. This is the India we must build: jobs with dignity, and opportunities for all," he added.

As per the report tagged by Rahul Gandhi, the Taiwanese electronics major Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn), has recruited close to 30,000 employees at its new iPhone assembly facility in Devanahalli near Bengaluru within just eight to nine months, marking the fastest factory scale-up seen in India so far.

The 300-acre facility is largely operated by women, who make up around 80% of the workforce with most of these employees are in the 19-24 age bracket and are entering the workforce for the first time, the report said. (ANI)

