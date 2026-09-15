Valiance Solutions Launches Audit AI, a New Point Solution Built on Its Multimodal Platform, to Automate End-to-End Audit Verification

India PR Distribution

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15: Valiance Solutions, a provider of applied AI solutions for enterprise and public-sector clients, today announced the launch of Audit AI, a new AI-led audit automation point solution built on top of its multimodal AI platform. Audit AI is designed to help audit and compliance teams move beyond manual, sample-based reviews toward complete, intelligence-driven verification of every transaction and voucher.

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Traditional audits remain constrained by manual voucher checks, limited sampling, and fragmented records. As transaction volumes grow, auditors are often forced to trade depth for speed—a gap that leads to missed anomalies, delayed closures, and compliance leakage. Audit AI addresses this by automating verification, flagging anomalies, and surfacing hidden risk patterns across the full body of audit records, rather than a sampled subset.

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At its core, Audit AI runs on Valiance's multimodal AI platform, built to ingest and fuse data across formats—scanned vouchers, PDFs, invoices, spreadsheets, and structured transaction records—into a single, unified layer of audit intelligence. Rather than treating each document type as a separate problem, the platform reads across formats and sources simultaneously, giving auditors one consistent, evidence-linked view of every transaction instead of siloed, format-by-format checks.

"Audits today are still built for a smaller, slower era of paper trails and manual sampling," said Shailendra Singh Kathait, CTO & co-founder at Valiance Solutions. "Audit AI changes that. It gives auditors 100% verification with full explainability, so teams get faster audits and stronger governance without giving up control of the final decision."

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How Audit AI Works

Audit AI follows a four-step workflow purpose-built for audit teams:

1. Digital Ingestion—Ingests vouchers and supporting documents, automatically extracting vendor, amount, date, purpose, and other metadata.

2. Rule-Based Validation—Applies predefined audit rules, policy limits, and compliance checks consistently across every record.

3. AI Pattern Analysis—Detects anomalies, repeat transactions, vendor misuse, and suspicious behavioral patterns that manual review often misses.

4. Audit Review and Reporting—Presents flagged cases with clear explanations, routes them for auditor approval, and auto-generates audit-ready reports and traceable digital logs.

Throughout the process, human auditors remain in control of approvals, escalations, and final decisions—AI accelerates detection and coverage; it does not replace auditor judgment.

A New Point Solution on Valiance's Multimodal Platform

Audit AI is the newest point solution to be built on Valiance's multimodal AI platform—the company's enterprise AI engine for turning fragmented evidence and institutional knowledge into investigation-ready, decision-ready intelligence. This platform already powers specialized intelligence suites for technical/investigative analysis and financial crime investigation, each built on the same underlying multimodal capabilities: ingestion across text, documents, images, video, and structured data; automated entity extraction; knowledge-graph correlation; and natural-language query across an entire evidence corpus.

By extending this same multimodal foundation into the audit function, Audit AI inherits the platform's core intelligence layer—the ability to fuse and reason across mixed data formats—while applying it to a distinct, high-volume use case: routine financial and compliance audits. It is packaged as a focused, ready-to-deploy solution for audit and finance teams so that the same platform intelligence used for complex investigations can now verify everyday vouchers and transactions at scale. Organizations already using Valiance's platform for investigations or institutional knowledge can adopt Audit AI as a natural, multimodal extension of the same platform rather than a separate, disconnected tool.

Key Capabilities

- 100% Verification—Every voucher is checked, not just a sampled subset.

- AI Pattern Detection—Identifies repeat claims, anomalies, and behavioral risk signals across records.

- Explainable Findings—Every flag is backed by clear logic and evidence, supporting audit defensibility.

- Policy-Aware Intelligence—Audit rules and thresholds are embedded directly into workflows.

- Auditor in Control—Human approvals and escalations remain central to every decision.

- Audit-Ready Outputs—Instant reports, logs, and traceable digital audit trails.

- Scalable Design—Built to handle thousands of records across departments without added audit effort.

Availability and Deployment

Audit AI is available now for enterprise and public-sector organizations, with deployment options built around each client's security and infrastructure requirements:

- Sovereign, Air-Gapped Deployment—For government, defense, and other

high-security environments, Audit AI can be deployed entirely within the client's own air-gapped network, ensuring no data leaves the organization's infrastructure at any stage.

- Enterprise Cloud AI—For commercial and enterprise clients, Audit AI is also available as a cloud-hosted deployment, enabling faster rollout, easier scaling across departments, and lower infrastructure overhead.

Interested teams can book a demo directly through Valiance Solutions to see the platform applied to their own audit workflows and discuss which deployment model best fits their environment.

About Valiance Solutions

Valiance Solutions is a deep-tech AI company, built by Indians in India, for India and beyond, on a mission to build sovereign, world-class AI platforms for enterprise, government, and defense institutions. Rather than assembling point tools, Valiance has invested years in fundamental research to build its own multimodal AI platform from the ground up—one capable of ingesting and reasoning across text, documents, images, video, audio, and structured data as a single, unified layer of intelligence.

This same platform powers dual-use AI applications across both civilian and strategic domains: from wildlife conservation and urban public safety to procurement and audit intelligence to mission-critical deployments for government and defense institutions. It is this multimodal,

dual-use foundation—built for high-security, sovereign environments—that underpins Valiance's full product portfolio, including Knowledge Miner, Audit AI, CivicEye, Citizen Assist, Tender Evaluation, Guard Vision AI, and Wildlife EYE & IQ, deployed across industrial, retail, and government environments, including sovereign, air-gapped deployments for high-security clients.

For more information, visit valiancesolutions.com.

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