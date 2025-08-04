VANAHA Collaborates with Aston Martin New Delhi for an Exclusive Luxury Showcase in Pune

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India’s most trusted real estate developers, hosted an exclusive experiential event at VANAHA in collaboration with Aston Martin New Delhi, spotlighting a strategic alignment of elegance, precision, and opulence.

Held at the VANAHA Experience Centre, the evening featured two iconic Aston Martin models – Vantage and DBX 707 each valued at over INR 5 crore. This dazzling display attracted more than 500 distinguished partners, influencers, and prospective buyers, offering them a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of ultra-luxury automobiles while experiencing VANAHA’s premium vision for future living.

This one-of-a-kind marketing activation in the Indian real estate industry is setting a new precedent for experiential brand engagement.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and MD of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, “At VANAHA, we believe luxury is not just about a product but about an experience that resonates with aspiration, elegance, and exclusivity. Our strategic association with Aston Martin New Delhi allowed us to create a truly unique event, one that not only showcased the pinnacle of automotive excellence but also underscored VANAHA’s commitment to offering unmatched lifestyle experiences.” The showcase followed SPRE’s recent announcement of VANAHA Verdant, a premium residential development within its flagship 1000-acre integrated township, VANAHA, near Bavdhan, Pune. Spread over approximately 5 acres, the project will offer around 10 lakh square feet of saleable area.

Strategically located near Pune’s key IT hubs like Hinjewadi, Mahalunge-Mann Hi-Tech City Park, and Baner, VANAHA offers exceptional connectivity and lifestyle appeal for professionals. The location is further enhanced by its proximity to renowned educational institutions, such as FLAME University and Symbiosis International University, as well as multi-speciality hospitals and established commercial centres. The presence of the prestigious Oxford Golf Course, ranked among Asia’s top 5, adds yet another layer of exclusivity to the township’s lifestyle proposition.

VANAHA blends nature with connectivity, offering residents a serene, green lifestyle surrounded by over 400 species of flora and fauna. Future infrastructure upgrades such as the upcoming Metro Line 2 (Chandni Chowk to Viman Nagar), the proposed 10-lane Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway, the proposed 6-lane Paud-Mahad corridor, the proposed new 8-lane flyover at Chandni Chowk, and the proposed 14-lane wide Ring Road will significantly enhance accessibility and value for residents.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 130 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities—Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata—with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

Link to the website: www.shapoorjirealestate.com.

