Vanesa Brings the Joy of Fragrance to Gifting with Three Perfume Gift Sets

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: A good gift doesn’t have to be extravagant; it just must feel special. And there’s something about fragrance that makes a gift more memorable. Whether it’s for Diwali, a birthday or simply to make someone smile, a perfume set is a thoughtful way to show you care.

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Adding a little more choice to gifting, Vanesa introduces three perfume gift sets; Divine, Luxury and Intense . Each set brings together four 20 ml fragrances, making it easy to switch scents with your mood, occasion or outfit. Compact and easy to carry, these sets are perfect for everyday use, travel and anyone who enjoys having a fragrance for every mood.

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Vanesa Divine Perfume Gift Set – ₹559

The Divine Perfume Gift Set brings together four fragrances, each with its own unique blend of notes to match your mood. From the seductive mix of jasmine, peach, rose and amber in Scarlet to the warm, musky notes of Babe, the fresh floral blend of Caper and the rich, intriguing notes of Oud Arabica, there’s a scent for every side of you. Packed in handy 20 ml bottles, these fragrances are perfect for brunch dates, girls’ getaways or festive nights out. Four fragrances, four moods, and a little something for every version of you.

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Available on: Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and

Vanesa Luxury Perfume Gift Set – ₹559

Floral, fruity, woody or oriental; why settle for just one fragrance? Featuring Enigma, Magic Pearl, Babe and Caper, the Luxury Perfume Gift Set brings together four distinct scent profiles to complement different moods and personal styles. Compact bottles make it a convenient pick for everyday wear, travel or gifting someone who loves a little variety.

Available on: Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and

Vanesa Intense Perfume Gift Set – ₹559

For women who like their fragrances to make a statement, the Intense Perfume Gift Set features Shero, Magic Pearl, Mystique and Oud Love. With four distinctive fragrances in easy-to-carry 20 ml bottles, which offers something for different moods and occasions, making it a thoughtful gift for someone who enjoys experimenting with scents.

Available on: Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and

With Divine, Luxury and Intense, VanesaPerfume makes gifting fragrance a little more personal. Whether it’s exploring different scents, finding a new everyday favorite or choosing a fragrance to match a special occasion, each set offers four ways to make the moment your own.

Perfect for Diwali, birthdays and those little surprises, Vanesa’s perfume gift sets are a reminder that sometimes, the most thoughtful gifts are the ones that let someone discover something new.

About Vanesa

Vanesa believes every woman has a different side to her, and fragrance is a way to express them all. From soft and feminine to bold and playful, its Divine, Luxury and Intense Perfume Gift Sets bring together four 20 ml fragrances each, letting women switch scents to suit their mood, style and the woman they feel like being that day. Easy to carry and perfect for gifting, each set is an invitation to explore, experiment and express yourself, one fragrance at a time.

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