VANESA Unveils Fleur De Vanilla: A Warm Floral Fragrance Inspired by Everyday Luxury

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 29: The way women wear fragrance is changing. Instead of choosing one perfume for every occasion, they're building fragrance wardrobes; switching scents to match their mood, the season or the moment. One fragrance family leading this shift is gourmand: warm, comforting scents that feel familiar, wearable and quietly luxurious.

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Inspired by this growing global trend, VANESA introduces Fleur De Vanilla Eau De Parfum, part of its new French Collection. Rather than creating another sweet vanilla fragrance, the idea was to reinterpret vanilla in a fresher, more contemporary way pairing it with delicate florals, creamy notes and soft woods for a scent that feels modern and versatile.

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Fleur De Vanilla refers to "Vanilla Flower" that opens with bergamot, jasmine and a touch of nutmeg, bringing brightness with subtle warmth. At the heart, coconut milk and musk add a smooth, creamy character that sits close to the skin. The fragrance settles into a comforting blend of vanilla, cedarwood and musk, leaving behind a warm, elegant trail that lasts throughout the day.

Fleur De Vanilla Eau De Parfum is crafted with a 15-20% fragrance oil concentration for a long-lasting scent experience. The formula is IFRA compliant, made using French fragrance ingredients by international perfumers, and is skin-friendly, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, reflecting VANESA's commitment to quality and everyday wear.

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The result is a Floral Creamy Gourmand Eau De Parfum that's balanced rather than sugary making it ideal for women looking for an everyday signature scent.

Fragrance family: Floral Creamy Gourmand

Top Note: Bergamot, Jasmine, Nutmeg

Middle Note: Musk, Coconut, Milk

Base Note: Vanilla, Cedarwood, Musk

Price: INR 1099/-

Product Link:

https://vanesastore.com/products/fleur-de-vanilla-perfume-90-ml?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=PPR_Fleur&utm_campaign=June&utm_content=

Availability: Available at leading retail stores and online platforms across India.

About Vanesa: Promoted by Kiara Advani, Vanesa celebrates fragrance as a form of self-expression. Designed for those who move through life with confidence and intention, blending contemporary sophistication with everyday accessibility, the brand's portfolio spans perfumes, body mists, deodorants, and underarm care--each designed to inspire confidence, elevate self-expression, and leave a lasting impression, whatever the mood, occasion, or season.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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