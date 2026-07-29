DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / VANESA Unveils Fleur De Vanilla: A Warm Floral Fragrance Inspired by Everyday Luxury

VANESA Unveils Fleur De Vanilla: A Warm Floral Fragrance Inspired by Everyday Luxury

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:53 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 29: The way women wear fragrance is changing. Instead of choosing one perfume for every occasion, they're building fragrance wardrobes; switching scents to match their mood, the season or the moment. One fragrance family leading this shift is gourmand: warm, comforting scents that feel familiar, wearable and quietly luxurious.

Advertisement

Inspired by this growing global trend, VANESA introduces Fleur De Vanilla Eau De Parfum, part of its new French Collection. Rather than creating another sweet vanilla fragrance, the idea was to reinterpret vanilla in a fresher, more contemporary way pairing it with delicate florals, creamy notes and soft woods for a scent that feels modern and versatile.

Advertisement

Fleur De Vanilla refers to "Vanilla Flower" that opens with bergamot, jasmine and a touch of nutmeg, bringing brightness with subtle warmth. At the heart, coconut milk and musk add a smooth, creamy character that sits close to the skin. The fragrance settles into a comforting blend of vanilla, cedarwood and musk, leaving behind a warm, elegant trail that lasts throughout the day.

Fleur De Vanilla Eau De Parfum is crafted with a 15-20% fragrance oil concentration for a long-lasting scent experience. The formula is IFRA compliant, made using French fragrance ingredients by international perfumers, and is skin-friendly, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, reflecting VANESA's commitment to quality and everyday wear.

Advertisement

The result is a Floral Creamy Gourmand Eau De Parfum that's balanced rather than sugary making it ideal for women looking for an everyday signature scent.

Fragrance family: Floral Creamy Gourmand

Top Note: Bergamot, Jasmine, Nutmeg

Middle Note: Musk, Coconut, Milk

Base Note: Vanilla, Cedarwood, Musk

Price: INR 1099/-

Product Link:

https://vanesastore.com/products/fleur-de-vanilla-perfume-90-ml?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=PPR_Fleur&utm_campaign=June&utm_content=

Availability: Available at leading retail stores and online platforms across India.

About Vanesa: Promoted by Kiara Advani, Vanesa celebrates fragrance as a form of self-expression. Designed for those who move through life with confidence and intention, blending contemporary sophistication with everyday accessibility, the brand's portfolio spans perfumes, body mists, deodorants, and underarm care--each designed to inspire confidence, elevate self-expression, and leave a lasting impression, whatever the mood, occasion, or season.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts