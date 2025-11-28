DT
Vantage Celebrates Dual Wins at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025 in Vietnam and the UK

PTI
Updated At : 06:48 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
PORT VILA, Vanuatu , Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage celebrates a double win at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025, taking home Fastest Growing Broker 2025 in Vietnam and Best Affiliate Program Broker 2025 in the UK. These awards were presented to the Vantage brand as part of the event's regional and national award categories.

The Finance Magnates Awards remain one of the industry's most respected benchmarks, determined through community voting and expert evaluation. Vantage's recognition highlights the brand's ongoing initiatives across its operations, supported by enhanced education resources and tools for both new and experienced traders. The Best Affiliate Program Broker award underscores the strength of Vantage's partner ecosystem, built on transparent tracking, competitive commissions, and dedicated client support.

"Our wins in Vietnam and the UK celebrates our team's dedication and our clients' trust — both of which drive our continued success," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage. "These accolades validate our efforts to understand client needs and elevate the trading experience across all markets."

Together, these awards reflect Vantage's strategy to enhance client experience, strengthen capabilities, and deliver innovation-driven trading solutions.

For more information about Vantage and its award-winning services, visit Vantage's website. Service availability varies by jurisdiction and entity.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 16 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform that provides clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. The awards described are brand-level recognitions and do not indicate the licensing permissions of any specific Vantage entity. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834084/Vantage_Celebrates_Dual_Wins_Finance_Magnates_Awards_2025_Vietnam_UK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

