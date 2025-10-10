Vantage Shines as Main Sponsor at Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025, Wins 'Most Trusted Broker' Award

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, a leading multi-asset broker, proudly took centre stage as the main sponsor of the prestigious Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025, underscoring its commitment to supporting key industry events.

The summit, which brought together global brokers, financial experts, and traders, served as a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and showcasing the latest innovations in online trading. As main sponsor, Vantage played a pivotal role in driving conversations on transparency, technology, and client-centric service.

Adding to the occasion, Vantage was also honoured with the Most Trusted Broker Award, a recognition that reaffirms the company's reputation for reliability, transparency, and commitment to client service. The award highlights Vantage's innovative platforms, reliable services, and comprehensive support tailored to traders across diverse markets.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, commented:

"Being recognised as the Most Trusted Broker is a true honour and speaks volumes about the trust our clients place in us. Sponsoring the Forex Traders Summit Bahrain reflects our dedication to supporting the trading community and fostering meaningful industry connections. We remain committed to innovation, transparency, and providing world-class experiences for our clients."

The recognition reinforces Vantage's growing presence and its mission to empower traders with secure, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions.

Visit Vantage Markets to learn more about our award-winning services.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform that provides clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

