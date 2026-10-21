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Home / Business / VapusData Introduces VapusData OS for Governed, AI-Native Enterprise Workflows

VapusData Introduces VapusData OS for Governed, AI-Native Enterprise Workflows

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ANI
Updated At : 02:54 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: VapusData, an AI data operating system company, has introduced VapusData OS, a decentralised, secure and governed AI Data Operating System designed to help enterprises run AI across the data and systems they already use. The platform connects enterprise data, applications and infrastructure with AI models, data products and agentic workflows, enabling organisations to build and execute AI-powered processes without creating separate environments for every use case.

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- Platform connects existing enterprise systems with AI models and agentic workflows

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- VapusFin processes more than 2 million documents with 99%+ accuracy

- Nabhik AI enables controlled execution with approvals and human oversight

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VapusData OS is built around the principle that AI should work within existing enterprise systems, business rules and controls. The platform brings together data connectors, governed data products and lineage, model management, agentic orchestration, workflow automation, applications and APIs, with governance, security, observability and traceability built into the operating layer. One application built on the platform is VapusFin, which automates finance workflows across accounts payable, accounts receivable, reconciliation, taxation, claims, accounting and reporting.

VapusFin is already being used in production, having processed more than 2 million documents autonomously, including approximately 100,000 invoices a day for one large retail organisation. Production use cases have recorded 99%+ first-pass extraction accuracy, while one deployment saw the exception rate fall from 18% to 2% and weekly reconciliation effort reduce from 40 hours to 2 hours.

Commenting on the launch, Vikrant Singh, CEO and Co Founder, VapusData, said, “We are launching VapusData OS at a point when enterprise AI is moving from experimentation to execution. Businesses have spent years building systems that hold their data, processes and institutional knowledge. The next challenge is making AI work within that environment without compromising control or forcing organisations to rebuild what already works. We believe the future of enterprise AI is not about adding another intelligence layer, but creating an operating environment where AI can understand context, work across systems and act within business rules. This launch is our step towards making that model of enterprise AI practical.”

A key part of VapusData OS is Nabhik AI, its agentic execution layer designed to take workflows from trigger to outcome. Agents can extract, validate, reconcile, apply rules, route approvals and write back to enterprise systems, with policy controls, approval checkpoints, human oversight and audit trails built into execution.

VapusData OS is designed to work with existing enterprise infrastructure, supporting 50 production connectors across ERP systems, databases, applications and model providers, including SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Tally, Zoho Books, QuickBooks and Odoo. It can be deployed across cloud, on-premise and air-gapped environments and holds ISO 9001, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II and SLSA Level 3 certifications, alongside GDPR compliance.

The platform is being applied across finance, retail, e-commerce, banking and insurance, real estate, logistics, education and cash management. Production deployments include more than 3,000 vendors in automated claims processing, around 40,000 ATMs supported through cash-management reconciliation and approximately 3,000 lease agreements made queryable through document intelligence.

About VapusData:

VapusData is building a decentralised, secure and governed AI Data Operating System that helps enterprises bring data, systems and AI into a more connected operating environment. Its platform enables governed access to enterprise data and AI models, orchestrates agentic workflows and supports AI-powered applications within defined business controls. VapusData aims to simplify the operational complexity of running data and AI while making governance, compliance and responsible data use continuous rather than periodic. VapusFin, built on VapusData OS, extends these capabilities into finance, while Nabhik AI brings agentic intelligence to multi-step enterprise workflows. The company is focused on helping organisations turn trusted data into informed decisions and measurable business impact. To know more, visit https://vapusdata.ai/

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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