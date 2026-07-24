VARAVU Crosses ₹15 Crore Worldwide Gross; Surpasses Anthony with Ease, Holds Strong in Week 2

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 24: Varavu continues its impressive theatrical journey, emerging as one of the strongest performers in its segment by crossing ₹15 crore worldwide gross, with an estimated ₹12.71 crore worldwide net collection.

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The film has amassed an impressive ₹7.70 crore net at the domestic box office, reflecting exceptional audience acceptance and strong word-of-mouth. In the process, Varavu has comfortably outperformed the lifetime collections of Anthony, establishing itself as a clear box office success.

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Trade circles are particularly encouraged by the film's outstanding hold heading into its second week. Despite the arrival of new releases, Varavu has managed to retain around 100 screens, a testament to its steady occupancy and sustained demand across key markets.

The coming week will witness the release of the highly anticipated Jan Nayakan, one of the biggest films of the year. Yet, Varavu enters the challenge from a position of strength, backed by positive audience feedback, consistent collections, and robust theatrical traction.

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Crossing the ₹15 crore worldwide gross milestone while maintaining a healthy theatrical run highlights the film's growing popularity. If the current trend continues, Varavu is expected to add further milestones to its successful box office journey in the days ahead.

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