VARSHNE B, RADHESH AGRAHARI, RISHABH KUMAR ANNOUNCED AS FINALISTS OF INDIA JURY 2025 FOR INDIA’S BIGGEST SUSTAINABILITY AWARD – THE R|ELAN CIRCULAR DESIGN CHALLENGE (CDC)

ORGANISED BY RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED’S - R|ELAN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UNITED NATIONS IN INDIA AND LAKMĒ FASHION WEEK National, July 15th 2025: Varshne B, Founder of CRCLE; Radhesh Agrahari, Founder of Golden Feathers; and Rishabh Kumar, Founder of Farak, have been declared as the finalists of the India Jury Meet for R|Elan’s Circular Design Challenge (CDC) in Mumbai.

Originating in India the CDC Award is a global activation aimed at empowering young fashion designers and entrepreneurs to showcase their circular innovations. With a focus on nurturing environmental champions, the platform promotes sustainable practices in the fashion and textile value chain. Through mentorship, market access and promotion, the program propels the next generation of leaders who are redefining the industry's approach to circularity. This partnership demonstrates how industry, the fashion eco-system and multilateral organisations such as the UN can come together to effect catalytic change towards circularity and sustainable thinking.

Proudly presented by R|Elan, the next-generation fabric brand of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), in partnership with the United Nations in India and Lakmē Fashion Week, the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (CDC) is committed to reducing waste and fostering a greener, more sustainable future.

Varshne B, Founder of CRCLE CRCLE is a forward-thinking fashion and lifestyle brand rooted in the principles of circularity and sustainability. With a 360-degree approach to responsible production, the brand integrates circular design thinking at every stage—from concept to end-of-life. CRCLE’s product development focuses on versatility, durability, and minimal waste, using innovative materials such as Weganool, banana leather, stainless steel scraps, and post-consumer fabrics. Each element, including tags made from recycled cotton rags and reused trims, is intentionally designed to reduce environmental impact. More than a brand, CRCLE represents a system-wide shift towards regenerative, thoughtful fashion that aligns creativity with ecological responsibility.

Radhesh Agrahari, Founder of Golden Feathers Golden Feathers is a circular social enterprise that transforms chicken feather waste into the world’s 6th natural, biodegradable woolen fiber. With sustainability at its core, the brand uses a patented 27-step natural sanitization process to produce eco-friendly textiles and wood-free paper through a zero-waste, chemical-free model. Merging indigenous craft with scientific innovation, Golden Feathers creates durable, compostable products rooted in cultural heritage and environmental responsibility.

Rishabh Kumar, Founder of Farak Rooted in traditional Indian craftsmanship, the Farak works with rural artisans to create sustainably made pieces using handspun, handwoven organic cotton and natural dyes. It revives age-old techniques like block printing with century-old wooden blocks, passed down through generations. All products are crafted without electricity, ensuring a zero-carbon footprint. Farak uses 100% biodegradable and compostable packaging materials like Kraft paper and wood pulp.

Mr. Rakesh Bali, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Reliance Industries Limited commented: "Congratulations to the finalists - Varshne B, Radhesh Agrahari, Rishabh Kumar of the India Jury Meet of the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge. This platform, born in India and now global in its reach, reflects our deep commitment at Reliance to nurturing a new generation of changemakers—designers and entrepreneurs who are not only creative but also conscious. Through the Circular Design Challenge, we aim to foster innovation rooted in sustainability, waste reduction, and circularity. It’s heartening to see such incredible talent from our country take up the mantle of building a greener fashion future. We are proud to support this movement that brings together industry, multilateral partners, and the design community to drive meaningful, lasting change.” Mr. Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, added: “The Circular Design Challenge is more than a platform—it is a movement that’s reshaping the foundation of fashion by prioritising sustainability, innovation, and cultural consciousness. At Reliance, we are proud to support initiatives that not only spotlight Indian creativity on the global stage, but also push the industry forward towards responsible design thinking. Congratulations to the finalists - Varshne B, Radhesh Agrahari, Rishabh Kumar who continue to inspire a future built on purpose, progress, and planet-positive action.

The India Jury meet brought together a dynamic mix of creative and conscious minds shaping the future of fashion and sustainability. The panel featured industry leaders across fashion, media, business, and advocacy, including: Mehernaaz Dhondy, Editor-in-Chief at Grazia India; Isha Bhansali, Fashion Stylist & Consultant; Dia Mirza, Actor, Producer, Eco Investor, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and SDG Advocate; Karishma Shahani Khan, Creative Director of Ka-Sha and CDC Design Mentor; Pranav Khanna, Circular Business Advisor & CDC Business Mentor; Rakesh Bali, Senior VP & Head of Marketing at RIL; and Darshana Gajare, Head of Sustainability at Lakme Fashion Week. Together, they evaluated collections through a well-defined lens of innovation, circularity, material exploration, social impact, and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This competition will culminate at the upcoming edition of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in October. Varshne B, Founder of CRCLE; Radhesh Agrahari, Founder of Golden Feathers; and Rishabh Kumar, Founder of Farak, will join the finalists of the EU, APAC, and UK Jury Meets to participate in the finals, curating an international platform for sustainable fashion design talents worldwide. The winner of the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (CDC) will be bestowed with a seed fund of INR 15L, the CDC Trophy, and a 6-month bespoke mentorship with Orsola De Castro & the team at Estethica.. Additionally, they will earn the spotlight with a standalone showcase at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI in March 2026.

The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge's global reach is a milestone and a remarkable step towards a more sustainable and circular fashion industry.

