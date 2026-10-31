Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has joined Licious, India’s leading meat and seafood brand, as its new face. The announcement was made at the launch event of Sizzl, Licious' heat-and-eat snacks and meals portfolio. Varun’s appointment brings a recognizable personality to help the brand communicate its offering with greater warmth and impact.

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Varun Dhawan with Licious Co-founders

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Varun’s widespread appeal, high energy, and approachable public persona align with Licious’ personality and its emphasis on making great food an enjoyable part of daily life. His ability to connect with audiences makes him a strong fit for a brand seeking to build both familiarity and consideration. His presence is expected to help Licious broaden its reach, strengthen brand recall, and build a more visible presence in everyday consumer conversations. For Licious, this alignment between Varun’s personality and the brand’s identity is central to building an association that remains relevant over time.

Commenting on the association, Varun Dhawan, Actor and Face of the Brand Licious said, “What excites me about Licious is the scale of its ambition and the conviction behind it. Building a food brand means asking people to trust you with something they choose for themselves and their families. That is a big responsibility. I believe in Licious’ vision of growing that trust while holding itself to high standards, and I am excited to help take that ambition to a wider audience.”

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Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious, added, “There are some people you meet and instantly feel a connection with, and Varun was exactly that for us. From our very first interaction, there was a warmth, an energy, and a sense of familiarity that made us feel like we had known him for years. What makes this association special is that it goes beyond his incredible popularity and the love people have for him. It’s about who he is as a person, his authenticity, his infectious energy, and the joy he brings to everything he does. At Licious, we have always believed that great food is about bringing people together and creating moments of happiness, and Varun embodies that spirit beautifully. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him into the Licious family, and we genuinely look forward to creating something very special together.”

Dhawan's association as the brand ambassador comes as Licious continues to expand its footprint and deepen its relevance among Indian households. The partnership brings a fresh burst of energy to the brand, helping it connect with newer audiences. It builds on Licious' work to make buying and enjoying meat and seafood an easier, more dependable everyday experience.

About Licious

Licious is India's first D2C unicorn, built with a vision to bring trust, honesty and joy to the meat and seafood category. Backed by India's only fully integrated 0-4°C cold chain, backward integration through bio-secure poultry farms, and rigorous controls across freshwater fish and seafood, Licious has set new benchmarks for safety, freshness, and quality. The brand continues to elevate everyday meals and build a thriving ecosystem for farmers, meat technicians, supply partners and delivery heroes. Trusted by 5 million consumers, Licious offers a portfolio of 450+ SKUs spanning fresh meat and seafood, and heat-and-eat categories. With five state-of-the-art processing centres, Licious now serves India's top metros through a strong digital presence, supported by 60+ retail stores and fast-growing quick commerce partnerships, including Flash - brand's own 30-minute delivery promise across major urban clusters.

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