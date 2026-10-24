Varvee Global reports Rs 6.78 crore profit in Q2, swings back to profitability

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 24: Varvee Global Limited, a vertically integrated textile manufacturing company formerly known as Aarvee Denims and Exports Limited, reported a net profit of Rs 6.78 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a sharp turnaround from the net loss of Rs 6.56 crore in the preceding quarter. The results were approved by the company’s Board of Directors at a meeting held today.

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The company’s return to profitability was accompanied by a more than threefold sequential increase in total income to Rs 27.68 crore in the September 2026 quarter from Rs 8.88 crore in the June quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, total income declined from Rs 34.32 crore in the September 2025 quarter, while net profit fell from Rs 10.21 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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For the first half of the financial year 2026-27, Varvee Global reported total income of Rs 36.56 crore, compared with Rs 40.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Net profit for the six-month period stood at Rs 23.18 lakh, against Rs 35.69 crore a year earlier.

Commenting on the results, Tarachand Agrawal, Whole-time Director, Varvee Global Limited, said, “The return to profitability in the September quarter, with a net profit of Rs 6.78 crore following the loss in the preceding quarter, marks a significant improvement in our financial performance. We remain focused on strengthening our operational performance, improving business efficiency and sustaining the strong growth momentum and recovery in the coming quarters.”

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Varvee Global manufactures denim, non-denim, poplin, shirting and suiting fabrics, as well as cotton yarn and fibres. Its manufacturing facility in Narol, Ahmedabad, houses in-house processes including weaving, dyeing and finishing. In recent years, the company has diversified its focus towards non-denim shirting and suiting fabrics, B2B job work and fabric trading. In July 2026, it incorporated Varvee Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on renewable energy solutions.

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