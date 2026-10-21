Vaseline makes its debut at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India with the launch of its new shimmer body oil

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 21: Vaseline is bringing a new dimension to the fashion and beauty conversation at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi (13–18 October) with its campaign ‘Glow Is The New Gold’. Spotlighting body care as an integral part of styling and self-expression, Vaseline takes skin finish beyond basic moisturisation, positioning radiant skin as an essential element of personal style.

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At the center of this campaign is the launch of Vaseline Body Oils, a lightweight, non-greasy collection designed to transform daily moisturisation into a luxurious glow ritual while delivering long-lasting, indulgent fragrance. Created to reveal a radiant glow with every drop, the Vaseline Shimmer Body Oil sits at the heart of this narrative. Through this launch, the brand seeks to introduce body glow as another considered element of self-expression, one that complements fashion rather than sitting outside of it.

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Ahead of the main showcase, Vaseline introduced the collection to creators through ‘The Golden Hour’, an exclusive preview experience. The journey will now continue at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI through an immersive brand experience where guests can discover the product and experience the shimmer.

Adding to this, Srinandan Sundaram, CEO, Unilever International, Vaseline, said, “Fashion has always been about the complete look, from what you wear to how you choose to express yourself. With ‘Glow Is The New Gold’, we want to bring skin into that same conversation and encourage people to think about body glow as part of getting ready. Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI gives us a powerful platform to introduce this idea within the world of fashion and beauty. With the launch of Vaseline Shimmer Body Oil, we are excited to offer consumers a new way to care for their skin while giving it a radiant finish that can complement and elevate their overall look.”

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Speaking on the collaboration, Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, adds,“Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI has always reflected the evolving relationship between fashion and beauty, and Vaseline’s debut this season brings a new dimension to that conversation. With ‘Glow Is The New Gold’, the brand is placing body care within the wider language of personal style, while using the platform to introduce its new Shimmer Body Oil. We look forward to seeing this idea come to life and add another layer to how audiences experience beauty at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.”

The collection features two distinct offerings tailored to different skin finishes and moods. Vaseline Vanilla Glow Shimmer Body Oil is enriched with 100% Pure Cocoa Butter, helping replenish moisture while leaving skin soft and radiant with a peachy-champagne shimmer, accompanied by an indulgent Vanilla Cocoa fragrance featuring tropical coconut, dreamy vanilla musk and toasted cocoa butter notes. For a sun-kissed finish, Vaseline Nourishing Argan Oil Shimmer Body Oil is infused with 100% Pure Argan Oil to help nourish and revitalize dull-looking skin, leaving behind a warm golden-bronze shimmer and the signature Vanilla Cocoa scent.

Through ‘Glow Is the New Gold’, Vaseline’s presence at the event ultimately seeks to expand the definition of a complete fashion look. From the clothes one wears to the way the skin catches the light, every element contributes to how a look comes together, bringing body care, body glow, and fashion into one conversation.

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About House of Lakmē :

The House of Lakmē, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of the make up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer’s needs, the House of Lakmē offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically.

For further information, log on to: House Of Lakmē

About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts. For more information, please visit: www.fdci.or

About Reliance Brands:

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna. RBL today operates 1,621 doors split into 934 stores and 687 shop-in-shops in India. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally, Hamleys has 191 stores across 14 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

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