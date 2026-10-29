Vasudev Jagannath to Become IIFL Capital MD; Firm to Launch NBFC

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Mr. R. Venkataraman, Managing Director, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, said, "In Q2FY27, we maintained strong operating momentum, with operating revenues growing 22% y-o-y. This performance was supported by growth witnessed in institutional equities, underscoring the resilience of our diversified platform amid market volatility."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Non-Institutional Business

IIFL Capital is a key player in the capital market with over 2,600+ partners and 90+ branches across India to service clients.

Advertisement

For the quarter, the average daily market turnover (including F&O) for the broking business was ₹3,05,073 Crores (BSE + NSE), down 3% Q-o-Q and up 16% Y-o-Y.

Financial Product Distribution AUM stood at ₹60,772 crores up 6% Q-o-Q.

Investment Banking

Investment banking division completed 28 deals across capital markets and private placement/advisory in Q2FY27. Select transactions completed includes IPO for National Stock Exchange of India, Horizon Industrial Parks, Leap India, MilkyMist Dairy, RentoMojo, Money View, Kanohar Electricals, Molbio Diagnostics, Manipal Payments, Laser Power & Infra, QIP for, Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Energy Solutions, Aditya Infotech, Netweb Technologies, OFS for Life Insurance Corporation of India, Knowledge Realty Trust and other advisory transactions. The deal pipeline remains robust and there are multiple transactions which are at various stages of execution.

Update on Fairfax Investment

The Company has received all requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals for the proposed change in control pursuant to FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd and its affiliate ("Fairfax") acquiring up to 51% stake in the Company through a preferential allotment, open offer and arrangements with the existing promoters. The preferential allotment and open offer are under implementation and will be completed within the prescribed statutory timelines. The promoter arrangements will be subject to the outcome of shares tendered in the open offer.

Upon completion of the transaction, Fairfax will join the Promoter Group alongside the existing promoters. Fairfax will also have the right to nominate up to two directors to the Board, for which shareholder approval has been received.

Proposed Incorporation of a Wholly Owned NBFC Subsidiary

The Company proposes to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary that will apply for an NBFC license. The initiative aligns with the Company's strategy to expand its financial services offerings and develop dedicated lending and credit capabilities, with a focus on high-net-worth (HNI) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNI) clients. Subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, the subsidiary is intended to offer structured lending solutions, including financing against financial assets, promoter funding and bespoke credit products to meet clients' investment and liquidity needs.

Proposed Leadership Succession Planning

As part of its leadership succession, the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Vasudev Jagannath as Additional Director and Whole-time Director for three years, subject to requisite approvals. With nearly two decades of experience with the Company, deep Capital market knowledge and broad leadership experience, Mr. Vasudev is well positioned to lead the Company through its next phase of growth and will accordingly be re-designated as Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2027. Mr. R. Venkataraman will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

About IIFL Capital Services Ltd (IIFL Capital)

IIFL Capital Services Ltd (NSE: IIFLCAPS) (BSE: 542773) is one of the key capital market players in the Indian financial services space. IIFL Capital offers broking services, wealth management, financial products distribution, institutional broking & research and investment banking services.

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements based on management expectations. Actual results may vary significantly from these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell IIFL Capital products, services or securities. The press release, results and presentation for analysts/press for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2026, are available under the Investor Relations section on our website www.iiflcapital.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)