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Home / Business / Vasuki India Raises ₹100 Crore from an NRI Investor, Extends Fund Raise until December'2026

Vasuki India Raises ₹100 Crore from an NRI Investor, Extends Fund Raise until December'2026

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Vasuki India has raised fresh funds of ₹100 crore under its second investment scheme, Vasuki XVI, from a single Non-Resident Indian (NRI) investor, underscoring growing confidence in the fund's research-led and expertise-driven investment approach.

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Vasuki India, a SEBI Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), nearing closure of its drawdown period, is planning to raise further Rs ₹ 200cr in next few months.

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This investment comes as investors increasingly seek differentiated investment strategies that combine institutional discipline with deep sector knowledge. Vasuki XVI invests in Indian listed equities and select private equity opportunities, with a focus on long-term capital preservation and risk-adjusted returns. With this approach, Vasuki XVI has materially outperformed NIFTY 50 by Rs 4.5% since inception (June 2024). Vasuki's flagship scheme, Vasuki India Fund, operational since October 2021 has delivered outperformance of 5.7% since inception.

Vasuki India was founded by Vikas Sehgal, with close to 30 years of experience in financial services and investment banking. Vikas Sehgal is a seasoned professional with a global footprint. Vasuki India has built a network of distinguished entrepreneurs, corporate executives, industry specialists and business leaders who actively contribute to investment evaluation and portfolio construction. The fund LPs provide strategic insights and industry expertise alongside contributing significant capital to fund.

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Recently, Vasuki has welcomed Ravindra Bhandari as Fund Manager, strengthening its investment team. Ravindra brings over 15 years of experience across various functions of capital markets, equity research, portfolio management and investment banking.

Beyond its India-focused strategy, Vasuki offers investors access to the global technology ecosystem through the Luxembourg-based Vasuki Tech Fund, which invests in early-stage technology companies across sectors including artificial intelligence, mobility, cybersecurity, sustainability and climate technology.

Contact for additional details: Vasuki.xvi@vasukiindia.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008676/Vasuki_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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