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Home / Business / VB Group Performs Bhoomi Poojan for Upcoming Commercial Project in Vartak Nagar, Thane

VB Group Performs Bhoomi Poojan for Upcoming Commercial Project in Vartak Nagar, Thane

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PTI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Mumbai-based real estate developer VB Group marked the formal commencement of its upcoming commercial project in Vartak Nagar, Thane, with a Bhoomi Poojan ceremony held on September 3, 2026. The momentous occasion marks an important step in the Group’s growth journey as it expands its portfolio to foray into commercial real estate development.

The event was graced by Honourable Mrs Lata Eknath Shinde, Honourable Mr Pratap Sarnaik, Minister of Transport, Government of Maharashtra with Mr Purvesh Sarnaik President of Yuva Sena, along with members of the VB Group leadership team.

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Located in Vartak Nagar, the project has been envisioned as a contemporary commercial development that will respond to the changing requirements of enterprises, professionals, retailers and consumers. Thane will be witnessing first of its kind Grade A offices ranging from approximately 700 sq. ft. to 15000 sq. ft., offering thoughtfully planned spaces suited to a diverse range of business requirements. Efficient planning, thoughtful design and modern infrastructure are part of the project highlights that will come together to create an environment suited to emerging patterns of work, enterprise and consumption. Through the project, the Group aims to add high-quality commercial spaces to Thane while creating a destination that remains relevant to businesses and users over the long term.

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Speaking on the project’s formal commencement, Bhushan Bhanushali, Founder, VB Group, said, “To be successful, a commercial project must do more than merely providing space. It must create the conditions in which enterprises can grow, ideas can take shape and people can engage with their surroundings in meaningful ways. Our vision for this project is rooted in that belief. With a topline potential of approximately ₹700 crore, the development represents a significant opportunity for Thane’s evolving commercial landscape. Through V B Group, we want to create a development that responds to the present while retaining flexibility and relevance to serve Thane’s ambitions for many years to come.” Rishikesh R Ranga, CEO, VB Group, said, “The Bhoomi Poojan of our Vartak Nagar project marks an important milestone for VB Group and reflects our growing commitment to Thane as a key market for our development journey. For us, this ceremony is not only the beginning of a new project but also a reaffirmation of our promise to deliver developments that create lasting value for the communities we serve. As we embark on this commercial development, we are equally focused on delivering on our existing commitments, with three of our projects in Thane Veer Vishwa, Veer Yashodeep and Veer Enclave, expected to be delivered as planned by the first quarter of 2027. We believe that these projects, together with our upcoming developments, will further strengthen our presence in Thane and reinforce the trust that our customers and stakeholders have placed in VB Group.” VB Group’s journey began in 2008, through civil contracting and went on to building a strong foundation in construction, execution and project management. In 2010 it expanded into property development before formally being established as a Group in 2020. Having delivered nine projects till now i.e approximately 1.3 million sq. ft. with more than 1.8 million sq ft ongoing projects and an upcoming pipeline of approximately 2.5 million sq. ft, VB Group is all set to create a benchmark of quality, premiumisation and innovation.

Thane’s independent commercial identity is supported by established residential catchments, growing business activity and continued infrastructure investment. With strong connectivity and access to mature residential, social, retail and civic infrastructure, Vartak Nagar is well positioned within Thane to meet the evolving needs of businesses, professionals and consumers.

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Envisioned as part of Thane’s continuing commercial evolution, VB Group’s latest project brings together functional, adaptable spaces with thoughtful design, construction quality and sustainability to contribute to the economic vitality of Vartak Nagar. As it expands its portfolio across Mumbai and Thane, VB Group will continue to pursue opportunities where location, demand and development potential align, guided by its commitment to delivering quality and enduring value creation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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