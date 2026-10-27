VEC Queen of India (Ms. & Mrs.)2026 Season 3 Announces Winners in Ms. and Mrs. Categories

Gurugram, October 2026: VEC Queen of India (Ms. & Mrs.) 2026 Season- 3 organised by Vesna Event Crafters Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram, celebrated women's talent, confidence and individuality, with Ameesha Pandita and Anjali Chambhiyal winning the titles in the Mrs. and Ms. categories, respectively.

The third edition of the pageant brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, providing them with a platform to showcase their personalities, aspirations and abilities. The initiative aims to encourage women to embrace their individuality, develop self-confidence and pursue their ambitions.

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In the Mrs. category, Ameesha Pandita was crowned the winner, while Shweta Jain secured the first runner-up position. Subhashini Kumari was named second runner-up, followed by Ayushi Priyadarshini as the third runner-up.

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In the Ms. category, Anjali Chambhiyal won the title, with Simran Babbar finishing as the first runner-up. Sarik Debbarma, representing Sharda University, was named second runner-up, while Swastika Pattanaik of Lovely Professional University secured the third runner-up position.

Actor Ameesha Patel was part of the jury for the pageant, which was conducted under the leadership of Muskaan Gairola, Founder and CEO of Vesna Event Crafters Pvt. Ltd., and Ravi Gairola, Director.

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The team included Sunayana Raina as Creative Head and Kirti Narang as Official Mentor and Advisory. Maddi Verma hosted the event, while Khizar Hussain served as Show Director. Kalpana Das Gandhi was the Brand Ambassador, and Rradhika Khanna served as Pageant Groomer.

Speaking about the initiative, Muskaan Gairola, Founder and CEO of Vesna Event Crafters Pvt. Ltd., said, “VEC Queen of India has always been envisioned as a platform that celebrates women beyond conventional definitions of beauty. With Season 3, we wanted to create an environment where women could showcase their confidence, individuality and potential. Every participant brings a unique story, and our aim is to encourage women to believe in themselves, embrace their journeys and pursue their ambitions with conviction.”

Ravi Gairola, Director of Vesna Event Crafters Pvt. Ltd., said the third season reflected the organisation's continued commitment to building a platform that recognises talent, determination and self-expression. He congratulated the winners and runners-up and acknowledged the participation of all contestants.

The event was supported by associate partners Vesna Tours Pvt. Ltd., Gilded Yard, M3M, Diyaan Diamonds, Humuss Beauty, Lakmé Academy by Aptech, 104.8 Ishq FM, Studio J Salon, Sharda University and Lovely Professional University. Designers Rosy Ahluwalia, Ashfaque Ahmad and Adwitiya Collection contributed to the pageant's fashion presentation. Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre was the Hospitality Partner.

VEC Queen of India aims to provide women across the Ms. and Mrs. categories with a platform to celebrate their achievements, express their individuality and build confidence through participation.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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