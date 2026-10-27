VEC Queen of India (Ms. & Mrs.) Season 3 Celebrates Women of Confidence, Talent and Empowerment in Gurugram

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27: VEC Queen of India (Ms. & Mrs.) Season 3, organised by Vesna Event Crafters Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram, celebrated women from diverse backgrounds, bringing together confidence, talent, elegance and individuality on a common platform. The third season of the pageant recognised women who embody ambition, resilience and self-belief, reinforcing the importance of creating opportunities for women to express themselves and pursue their aspirations.

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The pageant was led by Muskaan Gairola, Founder and CEO, and Ravi Gairola, Director, with a dedicated team of industry professionals contributing to the event's creative vision, mentoring and execution. Sunayana Raina served as Creative Head, while Kirti Narang joined as Official Mentor and Advisory. The event was hosted by Maddi Verma and directed by Khizar Hussain. Kalpana Das Gandhi represented the pageant as Brand Ambassador, while Rradhika Khanna served as Pageant Groomer. Actor Ameesha Patel was part of the jury, bringing her presence to the platform celebrating women's talent and individuality.

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In the Mrs. category, Ameesha Pandita was crowned the winner, followed by Shweta Jain as the first runner-up, Subhashini Kumari as the second runner-up and Ayushi Priyadarshini as the third runner-up.

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In the Ms. category, Anjali Chambhiyal secured the winner's title. Simran Babbar was named first runner-up, Sarik Debbarma, representing Sharda University, was named second runner-up, and Swastika Pattanaik, representing Lovely Professional University, secured the third runner-up position. The winners were recognised for their participation and accomplishments on a platform designed to celebrate women's confidence, personality and aspirations.

Speaking about the vision behind the pageant, Muskaan Gairola, Founder and CEO of Vesna Event Crafters Pvt. Ltd., said, “VEC Queen of India has always been envisioned as a platform that celebrates women beyond conventional definitions of beauty. With Season 3, we wanted to create an environment where women could showcase their confidence, individuality and potential. Every participant brings a unique story, and our aim is to encourage women to believe in themselves, embrace their journeys and pursue their ambitions with conviction.”

Ravi Gairola, Director of Vesna Event Crafters Pvt. Ltd., added, “The third season reflects our continued commitment to building a platform that recognises talent, determination and self-expression. We are proud of every participant who stepped forward and contributed to making this edition meaningful.”

The season was supported by associate partners Vesna Tours Pvt. Ltd., Gilded Yard, M3M, Diyaan Diamonds, Humuss Beauty, Lakmé Academy by Aptech, 104.8 Ishq FM, Studio J Salon and Sharda University. Designers Rosy Ahluwalia, Ashfaque Ahmad and Adwitiya Collection contributed to the pageant's fashion presentation, while Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre served as the Hospitality Partner.

With its third season, VEC Queen of India continues to champion a culture of confidence, individuality and empowerment, celebrating women and their journeys across the Ms. and Mrs. categories.

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