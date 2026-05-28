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Goa [India], May 28: Leading Indian sports brand Vector X has unveiled its new "Unleash Football" campaign in Goa alongside the women's football team, celebrating the growing momentum of football in the country and reinforcing its long-standing association with the South Asian Football Federation SAFF.

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The campaign launch brought together players, officials and football enthusiasts in a celebration of the sport's evolution in India, with a special spotlight on the rise of women's football. Through "Unleash Football," Vector X aims to inspire the next generation of footballers while strengthening the culture of the game at grassroots and professional levels.

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As part of the unveiling, Vector X introduced its latest football engineered with advanced micro-textured technology and built to FIFA Pro quality standards. Conceived, designed and produced entirely in India, the ball reflects the brand's vision of creating world-class sporting products from India for the global football ecosystem. Developed for superior grip, flight stability and control, the new football combines performance-driven innovation with international quality benchmarks.

The Goa launch served as a platform to showcase the brand's continued investment in football through athlete engagement, innovation and product development. Players from the women's football team participated in interactive sessions and campaign activities centred around the spirit of modern football and the future of the sport in the region.

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Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Gupta, Managing Director of Vector X, said:

"Football is witnessing incredible growth across India and South Asia, and through 'Unleash Football' we want to celebrate that passion and energy. This campaign reflects our commitment to supporting the football ecosystem with products that meet the highest standards of performance and quality. Our latest football is truly conceived, designed and produced in India, yet built for the global stage. Launching it alongside the women's football team in Goa makes this moment even more meaningful as women's football continues to inspire a new generation of athletes."

Over the years, Vector X has remained closely associated with Indian football, consistently supporting athletes, teams and tournaments through innovative sporting equipment and grassroots initiatives. The "Unleash Football" campaign marks another step in the brand's mission to empower players and elevate the football experience across South Asia and beyond.

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