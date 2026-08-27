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Home / Business / Veda Commune: Indore's Next Landmark for Green Innovation &amp; Business Excellence

Veda Commune: Indore's Next Landmark for Green Innovation & Business Excellence

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ANI
Updated At : 05:58 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: The real test of a commercial building is what happens after people enter it: parking, movement, workspace, amenities, and everyday efficiency. Veda Commune by Shivlal Ji Construction appears designed around these practical realities.

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Smart Infrastructure & Sustainability

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- BMS integration

- Network boosters

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- Solar energy for common areas

- DG backup

- Security systems

- Motion-sensor lighting

- Carbon-based basement exhaust pumps

- Laminate glass for lower electricity consumption and reduced maintenance

Located on the Super Corridor, with three-side road access and connectivity towards Vijay Nagar and the Luv Kush Bridge, the development brings retail, F&B and commercial spaces into one organised ecosystem. Open for possession, it features 36 retail shops and dedicated anchor stores to support sustained retail and F&B footfall.

Key Features

- Eight passenger lifts

- Two goods lifts and two escalators for retail

- Each shop has allotted parking

- 150+ visitor parking spaces

- Ola/Uber drop zone

- EV charging facilities

- 60-ft-wide atrium with minimum 20-ft frontages

- Adjoining three-acre IDA Garden

- Offices starting from 1,200 sq. ft.

Movement is planned at scale alongside dedicated passenger, administration, staff and goods-lift provisions for offices. The gardens create openness, while dedicated lounges serve each block at ground level. Offices start at 1,200 sq ft, with larger spaces designed to reduce congestion and improve water, parking and circulation. Private terraces, independent floor-wise restrooms, AC and maintenance provisions, and service shafts between offices add functionality. Every office faces either the atrium or road, with no conventional backside.

Retail occupies the lower levels, F&B the second floor, and commercial offices the upper floors, with staff canteen facilities.

The result is a commercial ecosystem built around accessibility, comfort, technology and operational efficiency.

For more information, contact: +91 9109108169

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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