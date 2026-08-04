Veda Solar Receives MNRE ALMM List-I Approval, Expanding Eligibility for Government-Linked Solar Projects

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New Delhi [India], August 4: Veda Solar, an Indian solar PV module manufacturer, has received Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-I approval from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The approval enables the company's listed solar PV modules to be used in eligible government-linked and scheme-based solar projects across India, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

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For anyone specifying modules in 2026, this is not a decorative badge. It changes what Veda Solar can be used for, what is now government-verified about its factory, and how much diligence you still have to carry yourself.

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TL;DR: What Veda Solar's ALMM List-I Approval Means

- Veda Solar is ALMM List-I approved by MNRE → its modules are legally usable in government-linked projects

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- Now eligible → government and government-assisted projects, PM Surya Ghar, PM-KUSUM, SECI, NTPC, SJVN, state DISCOM tenders, net-metering and open access

- Approval cannot be bought → it required valid BIS certification, documented quality systems, verified capacity and a physical factory inspection

- 1.5 GW annual module capacity is now government-verified, not self-declared

- Technology today → N-Type TOPCon cells in bifacial double-glass, monofacial and all-black formats

- Roadmap → HJT, 0BB (zero busbar) and back-contact planned

- Key caveat → enlistment is List-I (modules) only, so confirm cell-sourcing rules if your project needs DCR

- Commercial cover → delivery guarantees with late-delivery penalties, time-bound warranty workflow, regional service hubs and spare module inventory

- Enlisted in MNRE's latest ALMM (Modules) revision, one of only seven new module manufacturers, with 546 MW approved on bifacial N-Type TOPCon glass-to-glass at 635 Wp, 615 Wp and 590 Wp

ALMM in Brief

- ALMM = Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, maintained by MNRE

- List-I covers solar PV modules and their manufacturers. This is the list Veda Solar is on

- List-II covers solar PV cells and their manufacturers

- BIS certifies the product. ALMM List-I certifies the manufacturer, the model and the plant behind it

- You need both. One does not replace the other

Veda Solar Named In MNRE's Latest ALMM (Modules) Revision

MNRE's newest ALMM (Modules) revision admitted only seven module manufacturers nationwide, adding 8,064 MW of enlisted capacity. Veda Solar Private Limited is one of the seven.

Veda Solar's enlisted entry:

- Enlisted capacity: 546 MW, Mahuvej, Mangrol, Surat, Gujarat

- Approved technology: bifacial N-Type TOPCon glass-to-glass

- Approved variants: 635 Wp, 615 Wp and 590 Wp

Where Veda Solar Modules Are Now Eligible

- Government and government-assisted projects

- Scheme-linked installations, including PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM

- PSU and agency tenders such as SECI, NTPC, SJVN and state DISCOMs

- Net-metering and open access projects

- Power sold to government under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003

Without List-I, the outcome in these categories is blunt: no subsidy, no net-metering approval, no commissioning sign-off. Veda Solar now clears that gate.

Veda Solar Before and After List-I

Veda Solar did not become a different manufacturer overnight. What changed is how much of its quality story is government-verified instead of self-declared.

What Approval Forced Veda Solar to Prove

- Valid BIS certification under IS 14286, aligned with IEC 61215 and IEC 61730

- Physical inspection of the manufacturing plant

- Verified capacity, not claimed capacity

- Documented QMS across incoming, in-process and outgoing inspection

- Batch traceability from cells and laminates to finished modules

What It Must Keep Proving

- Enlistment is time-bound and must be renewed, so quality systems cannot lapse

- Re-inspection risk keeps line audits, EL testing and flash test calibration honest

- MNRE can de-list a manufacturer for non-compliance

- Every listed model number is publicly verifiable, removing room for spec inflation

On a Veda Solar delivery, that shows up as:

- Nameplate wattage matching flash test data

- Lower binning spread across a shipment

- Fewer early-life failures such as hotspots, PID and junction box defects

- Warranty claims backed by inspected production records

List-II and DCR: The Short Version

- A DCR module needs both an India-made module on List-I and India-made cells from a List-II producer

- Non-DCR modules typically use imported cells. Both categories still need List-I

- From 1 June 2026: covered project categories must use List-II sourced cells

- 18 July 2026 order: net-metering and open-access projects exempted from the cell rule until 31 December 2026, with List-I unchanged and mandatory

- PM Surya Ghar "Give It Up" consumers: limited List-II exemption to 31 March 2027

Veda Solar's position, stated plainly:

- Current enlistment is ALMM List-I (solar PV modules) only

- If your category requires List-II cells on your commissioning date, take the specification to the Veda Solar team in writing before it is frozen

- Approved domestic cell capacity is tight and lead times move with it

Inside the Verified 1.5 GW Manufacturing Base

Veda Solar runs a 1.5 GW annual module production capacity facility, now inspected through the ALMM process rather than self-declared.

Why that matters in practice:

- Large orders dispatched in lump sum instead of staggered part-shipments

- Finished goods held in inventory, not built only after a PO lands

- Utility-scale volumes that do not depend on a promised ramp-up

- Headroom for urgent replacement supply

What one year of that output supports, once commissioned:

- Around 2,600 million units (about 2.6 TWh) of clean generation at roughly 20% CUF

- Around 1.8 million tonnes of CO2 avoided per year

- Power for roughly 8.5 lakh homes

These are indicative figures based on standard Indian assumptions. Veda Solar issues site-specific CUF projections with every quote.

Technology, Testing and Contract Terms

In production today:

- N-Type TOPCon cells, for higher efficiency per square metre, a lower temperature coefficient and lower degradation

- Bifacial: double-glass construction capturing up to 30% more energy through dual-sided generation

- Monofacial: cost-efficient rooftop and ground-mount systems

- All-black: uniform finish for residential and architectural projects

Planned roadmap: HJT, 0BB (zero busbar) and back-contact, giving repeat buyers an upgrade path inside the same supplier relationship. Review the range on the Veda Solar products lineup and the engineering approach on the about page.

Tested to: IEC 61215 (design), IEC 61730 (safety), IEC 61853 (energy rating) and BIS IS 14286, at NABL-accredited laboratories.

Commercially, List-I solves eligibility and the contract handles the rest:

- Delivery guarantees with defined late-delivery penalties

- Time-bound warranty claim workflow with third-party testing

- Regional service hubs and spare module inventory

- Fixed-price contract options against raw material volatility

Buyer Checklist

- Ask for the exact List-I model numbers and cross-check them on the current MNRE list

- Confirm in writing whether your project needs List-II cells on its commissioning date

- Request the active BIS license number

- Verify module serial numbers at delivery against the test reports

- Confirm product warranty, performance warranty and degradation curve in writing

Final Word

List-I approval confirms that a factory exists, produces what it claims, and runs audited quality systems. With it in place, Veda Solar now combines:

- Government-verified module eligibility for compliance-driven projects

- N-Type TOPCon and bifacial double-glass technology at inspected 1.5 GW scale

- A live roadmap covering HJT, 0BB and back-contact

- Contractual delivery and warranty commitments instead of verbal assurance

To discuss module specifications, compliance requirements or bulk supply timelines, connect with the team at vedasolar.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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