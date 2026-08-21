Built on the belief that wisdom does not retire, Viveka connects experienced professionals with organisations seeking expertise.

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Bengaluru, 20th August 2026: On the occasion of World Senior Citizens Day, Vedaanta Senior Living today announced the launch of Viveka by Vedaanta, a unique opportunities platform designed to help people above the age of 60 reconnect with meaningful work, lifelong passions and new ways to contribute.

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The launch comes at a time when the conversation around ageing is evolving from simply adding years to life to adding purpose, participation and possibility to those years. Viveka aims to contribute to this shift by creating a platform where experience continues to find relevance and seniors can explore opportunities on their own terms.

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Derived from the Sanskrit word Viveka, meaning wisdom and discernment, the platform connects experienced professionals with organisations seeking seasoned talent for consulting assignments, advisory roles, mentoring, part-time opportunities, volunteering and passion-led engagements.

With Indians living healthier and longer than ever before, retirement is increasingly becoming the beginning of a new chapter rather than the end of a career. While many seniors may no longer seek full-time employment, they continue to have the desire and ability to mentor, consult, teach, volunteer or pursue work that keeps them intellectually and socially engaged. However, finding flexible opportunities that recognise and value their experience remains a significant challenge.

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Drawing on over a decade of experience in senior living and thousands of interactions with residents and their families, Vedaanta Senior Living recognised a common aspiration among seniors. Many wanted to continue contributing while enjoying the freedom that retirement offers, but lacked a platform that connected them with meaningful opportunities.

Whether it is a retired teacher mentoring young minds, a former CFO advising startups, a doctor consulting a few days a week, or an artist finally pursuing a lifelong passion, Viveka aims to create an ecosystem where experience is valued and every second innings is filled with possibility.

Unlike conventional job portals, Viveka focuses on opportunities that align with the evolving aspirations of retirees. The platform enables organisations to tap into a highly experienced talent pool for consulting, advisory, mentoring, leadership and project-based roles, while giving seniors the flexibility to choose engagements that match their interests, lifestyle and availability.

Rahul Sabharwal, Director and Co-founder, Vedaanta Senior Living, said, "World Senior Citizens Day is an opportunity to recognise not just the years seniors have lived, but the experience, knowledge and wisdom they continue to bring to society. Over the years, we have met countless seniors who still want to contribute, mentor and stay engaged, but struggle to find opportunities that value what they bring. Viveka was born from these conversations. We believe life after 60 can be a phase of renewed purpose, where experience can continue to create value for individuals, organisations and communities."

Shreya Anand, Director, Vedaanta Senior Living, added, "We believe wisdom does not retire. As the workforce of tomorrow becomes more age-inclusive, businesses will increasingly value professionals with strong judgment, leadership and real-world experience. At the same time, many seniors are looking for flexible opportunities to contribute on their own terms. Through Viveka, we are bringing these two worlds together and creating more avenues for experienced professionals to remain active, engaged and relevant."

As India prepares for a rapidly ageing population, Viveka aims to redefine retirement as the beginning of a new chapter where wisdom, lifelong learning and meaningful engagement continue to enrich individuals, families and organisations alike. One can explore Viveka and discover new opportunities: www.vedaantaviveka.com

The launch reinforces Vedaanta Senior Living's broader philosophy that active ageing is not simply about living longer, but about continuing to live with purpose, choice and connection.

About Vedaanta Senior Living

Established in 2014, Vedaanta Senior Living is one of South India's leading service-first senior living operators, with 20+ communities launched and 800+ residents across independent and assisted living communities. Operating across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Thrissur, Kottayam and other cities, Vedaanta differentiates itself through its decade-strong service ecosystem rather than just real estate. Alongside developing its own communities, Vedaanta partners with leading Tier I builders to design, operate and manage senior living communities, delivering trusted hospitality, healthcare coordination, wellness, emergency response and resident engagement through one of the strongest senior living service networks in South India.

For more information, visit www.vedaanta.com.

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