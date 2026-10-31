PNN

New Delhi [India], October 31: West Bengal-based Vedant Poly Fabs Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials for businesses. The company is launching its IPO on the NSE Emerge platform to finance additional requirements, fully or partially repay certain outstanding secured and/or unsecured loans, finance capital expenditure for the purchase and installation of plant and machinery at its existing manufacturing facility, and meet general corporate purposes.

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Business activities: Vedant Poly Fabs Limited was incorporated in December 2018. The company is engaged in manufacturing flexible packaging materials for businesses across India. It operates as a business-to-business supplier and offers a diverse range of packaging products, including 3-layer and 5-layer LD films, shrink films, barrier films, printed laminates, and milk and oil pouches, catering to the requirements of industries such as food and beverages and other consumer goods.

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Financial performance: According to the balance sheet, the company recorded total revenue of Rs. 4,972.92 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 63.59 lakh in FY 2024. In FY 2025, the company recorded total revenue of Rs. 8,157.97 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 456.06 lakh. In FY 2026, the company generated total revenue of Rs. 11,531.47 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 1,096.62 lakh. In the first quarter of FY 2027, the company recorded total revenue of Rs. 3,049.16 lakh and profit after tax of Rs. 347.81 lakh.

In the first quarter of FY 2027, the company achieved a profit-after-tax margin of approximately 11.48%.

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IPO details: The IPO of Vedant Poly Fabs Limited will open on November 2, 2026 and close on November 4, 2026, on the NSE Emerge platform. Through the book-built issue, the company is issuing 60,30,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each at a price band of Rs. 88 to Rs. 94 per share. The total issue size is Rs. 56.6820 crore, of which Rs. 5.6738 crore will be raised through an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The market lot size of the IPO is 1,200 shares, and retail investors will have to apply for two lots. The IPO is being managed by the lead manager, Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited.

Note: This article is not investment advice.

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