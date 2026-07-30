Vedanta Power Q1 FY27 revenue jumps 31% YoY, driven by strong operational performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Vedanta Power (NSE: VEDPOWER & BSE: 544781) has announced its first quarter results for the FY27 first quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking 38% year-on-year surge in power sales to 5,224 million units and 31% YoY increase in revenue to Rs. 2607 Crores and EBITDA Rs. 291 Crores.

Advertisement

This the company says highlights Vedanta Power's operational excellence across its generating assets, strong market presence, and unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible growth.

Advertisement

The company says it further strengthened its business resilience with 74% of power sales secured under long-term/medium-term PPAs such as Punjab, Odisha, 500 MW contract with Tamil Nadu and recently secured 100 MW contract with Kerala.

Advertisement

Vedanta Power is India's fifth-largest private sector, merchant thermal power producer with 4180 MW capacity, operating four strategically geographically diversified located power plants: Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant in Punjab, Meenakshi Energy Limited in Andhra Pradesh, Jharsuguda Independent Power Plant in Odisha, and Sakti Thermal Power Plant in Chhattisgarh. All our assets are covered with 85% coal linkages ensuring stable cost, revenues, fuel security and insulate us from any geopolitical disturbances.

According to company information, Vedanta Power's Meenakshi Energy Limited achieved its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs. 112 Crores (+20% QoQ), 1,350 MU sold (+16% QoQ); Transitioning from Imported to 100% domestic coal underway thus paving way for better margins and stable revenue visibility in future and insulate us from future Geopolitical risks. Vedanta Power - Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant (TSTP) emerged as a strong performer with Plant Availability Factor (PAF) up from 77% to 86%. TSTP has more than doubled ash revenues on YoY basis by improving sales realisation and consumed the highest ever biomass co-firing in Punjab (nearly 8%). Thus, avoiding 1.37 Lac TCO2 emissions. Vedanta Power accelerated digital transformation by implementing ITMS thus, reducing truck turnaround time by up to 50%, and enhanced operational efficiency and transparency.

Advertisement

Rajinder Singh Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Power Limited, said, "Our maiden quarter as a standalone listed company marks an important milestone for Vedanta Power. Strong revenue and power sales, backed by operational excellence, fuel security, improved credit ratings, and sustainability initiatives, demonstrate the resilience of our business and future readiness. We are also pleased with the progress of our Rs 600 MW Unit 2 at the Sakti plant, which remains on track for commissioning by end of this financial year. As India's energy needs continue to expand, we remain committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable power while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Pankaj Jha, Chief Financial Officer, Vedanta Power Limited, said, "Our Q1 performance reflects the resilience of Vedanta Power's diversified business model. Strengthened by improved credit ratings CRISIL AA+ (CE)/AA- and ICRA AA-/A1+, a healthy liquidity position of Rs. 1,130 Crores in cash equivalents, long-term coal security, and disciplined financial management. We remain well positioned to support our growth pipeline and create sustainable stakeholder value".

According to company information, Vedanta Power advanced sustainability through industry-leading biomass co-firing, 100% saline water operations at MEL, planting 8.76 lakh trees across the assets till date, reducing freshwater consumption by 17% YoY, and achieving 86% ash utilization with Rs. 10 Crores in ash sales. The company further said that it also positively impacted lives of over 3.3 lakh individuals across four states while fostering an inclusive workplace with 60% local employment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)