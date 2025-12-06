Vedanta presents Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2025 with Esteemed Sponsors

The Manganiyar Seduction New Delhi [India], December 6: The Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2025 returns for its second edition, proudly presented by Vedanta, one of the world’s leading critical minerals, energy transition metals, oil & gas, power and technology conglomerates. Under the guidance of Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and produced by Teamwork Arts, the festival showcases Rajasthan’s rich traditions through music, dance, heritage walks, craft workshops, and culinary experiences.

As the Presenting Partner, Vedanta stands at the forefront of the Festival, with its long-standing commitment to preserving heritage and uplifting communities. The Festival reflects Vedanta’s enduring focus on promoting art, culture, and heritage, alongside empowering communities through sustainable livelihood opportunities. Through its subsidiaries Hindustan Zinc Ltd. and Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta has made a significant multi-dimensional contribution to Rajasthan, from driving sustainable growth to enabling economic and community development. Hindustan Zinc Ltd., the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five global silver producers, is recognised for its operational excellence, innovation, and ESG leadership. Cairn Oil & Gas, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, contributes over 25% of the nation’s domestic crude oil output.

Vedanta’s dedication to community empowerment is reflected in programs such as support for women-led micro-enterprises through Sakhi and Jiji Bai in Rajasthan, the establishment of over 10,000 modern anganwadis via Nand Ghar across 16 states, and sustainable livelihood initiatives that impact millions of lives across India. At the festival, sessions presented by Vedanta include: the Karigar Spotlight on ethnic and embroidery patchwork, Khadtal and Maganiyars performances, and the Uthori Street Play, each offering a platform to showcase local artisans and performers, while reinforcing the company’s support for heritage-linked skill development . The 2025 edition of Jaigarh Heritage Festival proudly welcomes a group of committed sponsors who continue to invest in India's cultural landscape: Vedanta as Presenting Partner, in association with KGK, with Code Silver as the Official Festival Partner. Our Lifestyle Partner is Provogue, and we are grateful to Rajasthan Patrika for their support. We thank StoneX as our Art Partner, and Radio Mirchi and Gaana as our Entertainment Partners.Our Hospitality Partner Nouba, Celebration Partner AB InBev (CoronaSunset) and Pouring Partner Grover Wines add immense value to the festival experience. We also recognise Royal Treasure as our Décor Partner, AU Small Finance Bank as the Outreach Partner, and Bank of Baroda as the Banking Partner.We extend our appreciation to SDMH as the Care Partner, Stage Craft as the Official Set Design Partner, and Airtel as the Internet Partner. We are delighted to have Jaipur Uncharted as the Official Heritage Walk Partner and deeply grateful to Trevi for their support as Festival Patron.

Speaking about Vedanta’s association with the festival, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd & Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, said, "Rajasthan has always been home for Vedanta, and its culture continues to inspire us. We believe that preserving heritage is just as important as building for the future, and the Jaigarh Heritage Festival captures that spirit beautifully. It's a living celebration of craft, music, and storytelling that honours tradition while keeping it vibrantly alive. We are proud to support a platform that connects generations and reminds us that culture isn't what we inherit, it's what we carry forward." Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, added, "The Jaigarh Heritage Festival is a celebration of Rajasthan’s extraordinary artistic legacy, where music, craft, and storytelling come together to create experiences that resonate across generations. We are delighted to partner with Vedanta and our sponsors, whose support empowers artisans and communities, ensuring that our heritage and craft traditions thrive. This year, we continue our commitment to presenting moments that inspire, connect, and leave a lasting impression on every visitor.

Sanjay Kothari, Trustee- KGK Foundation, remarked, “Art and music have always been more than creative disciplines to me - they are the silent architects of a society’s identity. They shape how we remember our past, how we interpret our present, and how we imagine our future. Jaigarh Heritage Festival resonates deeply with my personal belief that culture must not only be preserved but continuously re-energised with new ideas and new expressions. Through the KGK Foundation, we remain committed to creating platforms that nurture talent, honour heritage, and encourage artistic courage. It is our endeavor to ensure that Jaipur’s cultural landscape continues to evolve with dignity, depth, and a sense of purpose that speaks to generations beyond our own." Nirmala Durlabhji, Director, Code Silver “Code Silver is proud to support the Jaigarh Heritage Festival as the Official Festival Partner. The festival beautifully reflects our philosophy of honouring heritage while embracing contemporary expression. Rooted in Rajasthan’s craft traditions, we are pleased to be part of an initiative that celebrates culture, creativity, and community in such a meaningful way.” Yogendra Durlabhji, Secretary, SD Trust “At SDMH, community wellbeing has always been central to our mission. Supporting the Jaigarh Heritage Festival as the Care Partner reflects our commitment to serving people beyond the hospital walls. Festivals like these strengthen community bonds and celebrate our shared heritage, and we are pleased to contribute to an experience that is culturally vibrant, safe, and welcoming for all.” Speaking about the collaboration with the festival, Pravin Prabhakar, CEO, Provogue India, said, “Heritage is not just to be remembered, but carried forward with pride. Our association with the Jaigarh Heritage Festival allows us to blend Rajasthan’s cultural richness with Provogue’s modern design philosophy. Through this collaboration, we proudly present MYN by Provogue, India’s first customizable luggage platform, infused with the fort’s motifs, artisanal influences, and a contemporary aesthetic. This Limited-Edition collection enables every traveller to carry a piece of heritage in a personal and premium way, reaffirming that style becomes truly timeless when rooted in tradition.” Speaking about the collaboration with the festival, Sushant Pathak, CMO, StoneX said, “We are honoured to participate in the Jaigarh Heritage Festival — a celebration that beautifully embodies the regal heritage of Rajasthan. At StoneX, we have always believed in elevating stone through mastery, storytelling, and provenance. This year, we are presenting five of the rarest stones in the world, each carrying a remarkable narrative of origin, culture, and journey. These stories have been brought to life in an immersive format at the Jaigarh Festival, inviting guests to rediscover stone not as a material, but as a timeless work of art.” The 2025 festival also benefits from the support of Code Silver, Rajasthan Patrika, Radio Mirchi, Royal Treasure, and Airtel, whose participation strengthens the festival’s outreach and ensures that audiences across media, culture, and lifestyle segments can engage with Rajasthan’s heritage. With Vedanta at the forefront and the collective support of its partners, the Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2025 exemplifies how visionary sponsorship can create lasting cultural experiences, promote social development, and celebrate Rajasthan’s living heritage for generations to come.

About Teamwork Arts TeamworkArts is a highly versatile production company with roots in the performing arts, social action and the corporate world. For over 30 years, Teamwork Arts has taken India to the world and brought the world to India, presenting the finest of Indian performers, writers, change-makers, and visual artists in the knowledge and arts space in India and abroad. Every year, they produce over 33 festivals in 72 cities and 26 countries in the fields of performing & visual arts and literature. TeamworkArts produces the world’s largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF). JLF International now travels to the US, UK, and Europe.

About Vedanta Vedanta Group is a global leader in critical minerals, transition metals, energy, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. As the world’s largest integrated producer of zinc, the fourth-largest global producer of silver, and one of the top producers of aluminium globally, Vedanta plays a pivotal role in the global supply of essential materials for the energy transition. The Company is also India’s only private oil and gas producer and one of the largest private power producers. A global ESG champion, Vedanta is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Through its transformative social impact initiatives, the company has improved the lives of millions of people in underserved regions. For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com About KGK Foundation KGK Foundation is the CSR and social impact division of the globally renowned KGK Group. Focused on sectors such as education, vocational training, health, women’s empowerment, and cultural development, the Foundation works to uplift underserved communities through long-term, sustainable initiatives. Guided by a legacy of integrity and responsibility, the Foundation partners with institutions and programmes that enrich society.

About Code Silver Code Silver – A Durlabhji Initiative – is a Jaipur-based luxury silverware and gifting brand that celebrates India’s artisanal mastery through contemporary design. Known for its refined craftsmanship, meticulous detailing, and modern aesthetic, the brand blends heritage artistry with functional elegance. From handcrafted décor and lifestyle collectibles to bespoke corporate and festive hampers, Code Silver carries forward the Durlabhji family’s legacy of excellence and innovation.

About Provogue Provogue is a leading travel lifestyle brand with a legacy of over 28 years in India’s fashion industry. Built on a strong fashion heritage, the brand brings a style-first approach to travel gear for the new-age, style-conscious traveller. Provogue offers a premium range of luggage, backpacks, and travel accessories that fuse contemporary design with functional durability. With innovation at its core and fashion in its DNA, the brand continues to redefine modern travel inspiring consumers to move with confidence and individuality.

About StoneX Stonex India is one of the country’s leading destinations for premium natural stone, renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and design excellence. With a deep appreciation for materials shaped by the earth, Stonex brings together traditional artistry and cutting-edge technology to create stone surfaces of enduring beauty. From bespoke architectural projects to luxury interiors, the brand is dedicated to elevating India’s design landscape.

About SDMH Founded in 1971, SantokbaDurlabhji Memorial Hospital (SDMH) is one of Rajasthan’s most trusted multi-specialty healthcare institutions, built on the principles of compassion, service, and ethical medical care. Operated under the SD Trust, the hospital remains committed to accessible, high-quality healthcare, upheld by a longstanding legacy of philanthropy and community service.

