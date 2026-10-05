Vedanta Presents Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2026 Announces its Music Lineup

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: Vedanta presents Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2026, an initiative of Sawai Padmanabh Singh in partnership with Teamwork Arts, has announced its artist lineup for the third edition, to be held from 18-20 December 2026 at Jaigarh, Jaipur.

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Against the rich cultural backdrop of Jaigarh Fort, the festival brings together an eclectic lineup celebrating India’s musical heritage while creating space for contemporary and cross-cultural expressions. The festival brings a caravan of gifted musicians, craftspeople, and speakers together, creating an immersive cultural experience for attendees from Rajasthan and beyond. From regional folk forms to contemporary fusion, the music programme celebrates the rich diversity of traditional musical folk forms from India and around the world.

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The international lineup features acclaimed artists Bombino, whose Grammy-nominated album Deran introduced his distinctive desert blues to audiences worldwide; Titi Robin & Murad Ali Khan’s Khushboo, a collaboration across France and Rajasthan featuring Gulabo Sapera and Mahua Shankar; and Ukrainian artists Yaroslav Dzhus and Viktoria Leleka, presenting the distinctive folk sounds of Ukraine in an acoustic set featuring bandura, piano and vocals, blending jazz, folk and world music. Together, these artists expand the festival’s musical canvas beyond India, celebrating international folk traditions alongside the country’s rich musical heritage.

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International Line-up

Bombino: Desert Blues from the Sahara

Titi Robin & Murad Ali Khan’s Khushboo feat. Gulabo Sapera & Mahua Shankar: A Collaboration Across France & Rajasthan

Yaroslav Dzhus & Viktoria Leleka: Sounds of Ukraine

Indian Line-up

Untamed Beloved by Sona Mohapatra

The Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan by Mame Khan

Barmer Boys: Rajasthani Folk Trio

Mooralala Marwada: The Living Voice of Kutch

Rehmat - e - Nusrat: Qawwali from the Hills

Dholak Rani: Songs of the Ganga-Jamuna Heartland

Kartikeya & Makrand: A Soundscape of Flute and Percussion

Laxman Das Baul: The Baul Legacy

Dharohar Band Led by Bhutte Khan Manganiyar

Nathoo Lal Solanki: Pushkar’s Nagada Heritage

Among the highlights of the programme are the Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan by Mame Khan, bringing together 32 master musicians and more than 15 generations of Manganiyar performers, and Sona Mohapatra’s Untamed Beloved, exploring the shared spiritual thread between Sufi and Bhakti traditions. Audiences will experience the vibrant sounds of the Barmer Boys, Mooralala Marwada, Nathoo Lal Solanki and other folk and traditional artists.

Speaking about the festival, Sawai Padmanabh Singh said, “Jaigarh has always stood as a living witness to Jaipur's history, and this year's music programme reflects that spirit bringing together the voices of Rajasthan with artists from across India and the world. As we lead into Jaipur's 300th year, it is a matter of great pride to see this fort come alive once again with music, craft and conversation, and to welcome audiences’ home to experience it

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson Hindustan Zinc and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta said, "Music has this extraordinary ability to cross boundaries and remind us of everything we hold in common. At Vedanta, we are proud to partner with the Jaigarh Heritage Festival to celebrate the extraordinary mastery of Rajasthan’s folk traditions alongside global voices, preserving these timeless sounds for the world to experience."

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, said, “Jaigarh Heritage Festival brings together the living arts traditions of Rajasthan in collaboration with distinctive voices from India and around the world. From the Manganiyar traditions of the Thar to desert blues, Sufi and Bhakti music, and cross-cultural collaborations, this year’s line-up reflects the extraordinary diversity of musical traditions and their ability to evolve, connect and find new audiences. Presented against the historic setting of Jaigarh, these performances bring alive the history and architecture of this iconic fort”.

Avik Roy, Festival Producer, Jaigarh Heritage Festival, said, “Jaigarh has always been an incredibly special setting for this festival, and this year we wanted the music programme to reflect the diversity and richness of the traditions that surround us, while also bringing in artists and sounds from different parts of India and the world. From the Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan and some of Rajasthan’s finest folk musicians to artists such as Bombino, Sona Mohapatra and Titi Robin, there is a wonderful mix of traditions, influences and contemporary interpretations. For us, it is about creating a programme where these different musical voices can come together, and where audiences can experience heritage as something that continues to live, evolve and find new expressions.”

Sammohan Mathodia, Co-Producer Jaigarh Heritage Festival said, Jaigarh Heritage Festival is born from a unique collaboration between Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Teamwork Arts, with a shared vision to make heritage a living, evolving cultural experience. We hope to establish Jaigarh as a global platform for Rajasthan and India, bringing together art, traditions, ideas, cultures and gastronomy from across the world. We are grateful to Vedanta, KGK Foundation and Code Silver for joining us on this journey.”.

Sona Mohapatra, Singer, Composer and Lyricist said, “Twenty years ago, with my very first album SONA, I wrote down a simple mission for myself as an artist printed in the inlay - “to build a bridge between our ancient roots and our pulsating modern future." It feels wonderfully serendipitous, then, to bring my brand-new show, 'The Untamed Beloved', to the Jaigarh Heritage Festival in this special year, and to let this music find its first conversations with the walls, skies and histories of this magnificent fort. Rajasthan has given us some of the most extraordinary musical traditions and musicians I have known and been inspired by, and we are creating a very special set for Jaigarh in that spirit. To me, our heritage is not something to look back at with nostalgia; it is a living, untamed force - something we inherit, question, reimagine, and carry forward. I cannot think of a more beautiful home for my new performance, The Untamed Beloved.”

Mame Khan, Lead Vocalist & Cultural Ambassador, Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan, said, "Taking the Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan by Mame Khan - the world’s first and only folk orchestra to the historic Jaigarh Heritage Festival is a moment of pure joy and pride for us. Our music is a soul-stirring tribute to Rajasthan’s rich, timeless heritage and the soil that raised us. In partnership with Teamwork Arts, it fills me with immense joy to celebrate Jaipur’s 300th foundation day right here at home. We cannot wait to open our hearts and welcome our audience in Jaipur on the 18th of December with a grand, unforgettable ‘Padharo Mhare Desh.’

The Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2026 will be held from 18 - 20 December 2026 at Jaigarh, Jaipur, bringing together music, craftsmanship, conversations, storytelling, and immersive cultural experiences against the backdrop of one of India's iconic heritage sites. The 2026 edition also leads into a landmark year for Jaipur, as the city prepares to celebrate its 300th year in 2027, adding a special resonance to a festival rooted in the city’s living heritage and cultural traditions.

For updates and information, visit: https://jaigarhheritagefestival.com/

About JHF 2026

The Jaigarh Heritage Festival is a celebration of India’s heritage, rooted in its musical traditions, alongside its vast architectural legacy. The festival is an immersive journey through the medieval Jaigarh, a 10th-century gem, situated on the ‘Cheel ka Teela’ (Hill of Eagles), overlooking Amer Fort and Maota Lake, where silver-maned langurs leap from rooftop to rooftop, and parakeets make their homes above lush gardens. As the city of Jaipur sits on the cusp of its 300th year, the 2026 edition of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival seeks to explore the storied past of the iconic Pink City, bringing a caravan of gifted musicians, craftspeople, bazaars, and conversations to attendees across Rajasthan and beyond, in an unmatched testimony to the many histories of South Asia.

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Sawai Jaipur Experiences

Sawai Jaipur Experiences (SJE) offer unique tours, dining, and event experiences that immerse guests in Jaipur's rich royal heritage. Our curated tours explore iconic landmarks such as the City Palace and Jaigarh, while royal dining experiences showcase the flavours of Rajasthan in stunning settings. SJE specializes in hosting unforgettable events, from weddings to celebrations, providing bespoke planning and heritage embellishments for a majestic backdrop. Hosting experiences across the City Palace, Jaipur, Jaigarh, Mount Abu, and beyond, with SJE, every moment becomes a part of Jaipur's timeless story. Set high in the Aravalli hills, Jaigarh is one of Jaipur's most commanding forts. Built in the 11th century to defend Amer, it is as much a sacred space as a military one, holding many temples and ties to the earliest era of Kachhawa rule. Open to the public since 1983, it remains deeply significant to the Jaipur royal family and offers an extraordinary setting of grandeur and timeless charm.

About Teamwork Arts

Teamwork Arts, India’s pioneering arts company, crafting cultural experiences for over 30 years, has taken India to the world and brought the world to India, presenting and nurturing the finest of Indian performers, writers, change makers and visual artists to the forefront. Every year, we produce over 33 festivals in 45 cities and 19 countries in the fields of performing & visual arts, knowledge and literature. We produce the world’s largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival; JLF International now travels to the US, UK, and Europe. Through its digital avatar, the Jaipur Literature Festival reached over 35 million viewers in January 2024. Some key offerings among our digital and hybrid endeavours are Art Matters, which empowers artists across India to collaborate by commissioning them to create new works, and Be Inspired: Fast-tracking the future, which changes the narrative of scientific possibility to innovation. Two new milestones were added to our festival repertoire in 2024: the Jaigarh Heritage Festival in Jaipur, celebrating India’s regal past and rich legacy of art, culture and architecture, and Voices of Faith in London, exploring the philosophies of faith to find a way towards collective empathy and understanding. In 2026, Avakai: Amaravati Festival of Cinema, Culture and Literature was inaugurated in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. More information at: www.teamworkarts.com

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