Vedanta Q1 profit jumps 152% YoY on stronger operating performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,294 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The company said profit from continuing operations rose 152 per cent year-on-year, supported by record operational performance across multiple businesses.

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The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,205 crore during the April-June quarter, marginally lower than Rs 24,609 crore in the January-March quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 8,501 crore from Rs 7,559 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 35.1 per cent from 30.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

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Commenting on the performance, Vedanta Executive Director Arun Misra said, "We have delivered a strong start to FY27, with robust performance across all business segments of demerged Vedanta. Zinc India registered its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production. FACOR delivered its highest-ever quarterly ore production and EBITDA. Copper India recorded its highest first-quarter sales in eight years."

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He added, "This consistent operational execution across our portfolio reflects the strength of our underlying asset base and our continued focus on volume growth, cost efficiency and value creation."

Group Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said the company's demerger continued to unlock value for shareholders.

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"Vedanta's demerger is unlocking significant shareholder value, with combined market cap of resulting companies growing by over Rs 71k crore in the 1st quarter. With net debt reduced by Rs 2,223 crore and leverage ratio at 0.3x, Vedanta Limited has obtained AA+/Stable credit rating upgrade from both ICRA & CRISIL," Goel said. (ANI)

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