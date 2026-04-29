Vedanta reports record revenue and profit for FY26; Quarterly profit surges 89%

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Vedanta Limited achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 51,524 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26), representing a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Advertisement

According to a Vedanta exchange filing, the company's profit after tax (PAT) for the same period jumped 89 per cent to reach Rs 9,352 crore, up from Rs 4,961 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Advertisement

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, Vendanta reported a total revenue of Rs 1,74,075 crore and an all-time high profit of Rs 25,096 crore.

Advertisement

This growth was supported by a record EBITDA of Rs 18,447 crore during the fourth quarter, which saw margins expand to 44 per cent.

The company attributed this financial performance to robust operational delivery and enhanced cost efficiencies across its various business segments.

Advertisement

Ajay Goel, CFO, Vedanta, stated, "The quarter marks a defining point for Vedanta, with the delivery of our strongest-ever financial performance recording all-time highs in Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT for both the quarter and the full year and a clear positioning for the next phase of growth with Demerger effective from 1st of May '26. Our Revenue grew 15% YoY to Rs 1,74,075 crore, EBITDA 29% YoY to Rs 55,976 crore and PAT at Rs 25,096 crore, marking a 22% jump YoY. Our balance sheet strengthened further with Net Debt to EBITDA improving to 0.95x, from 1.22x a year ago, and both CRISIL and ICRA reaffirming VEDL's credit rating as AA."

The filing noted a significant strengthening of the balance sheet, with the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio improving to its best level in the last 14 quarters. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 38 per cent YoY to reach Rs 28,485 crore.

Operational highlights for the year included record annual production in the aluminium business at 2,456 kt and a record alumina output of 2,916 kt. Zinc India reported its highest-ever mined metal production of 1,114 kt, while the copper business saw cathode production increase to a record 170 kt. In the power sector, annual sales reached 18,571 MU, a 14 per cent increase over the previous year.

Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta, said, "FY26 was a year of strong execution for Vedanta, with record operational performance across the portfolio. We delivered 2.9 million tonnes of alumina, 2.46 million tonnes of aluminium, 1.1 million tonnes of mined metal at Zinc India, 895 kt of pig iron and 101 kt of ferrochrome, reflecting improved operating efficiency alongside the ramp up of new capacities. During the year, we deployed Rs Rs 15,000 crore of growth capex, commissioning key projects including Lanjigarh Train II, the new BALCO smelter, downstream expansions at Jharsuguda, the Debari roaster at Zinc India, and 1.3 GW of power capacity."

On the sustainability front, the company reported a 52 per cent increase in renewable energy use and invested Rs 422 crore in various social initiatives during the fiscal year.

The company is moving forward with its demerger process, which is set to become effective on May 1, 2026. This strategic move is intended to unlock long-term value as the company transitions into its next growth phase. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)